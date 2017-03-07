SpiceJet to reserve fourth row for women passengers

According to a report in The Hindustan Times, budget airline SpiceJet Ltd will reserve its fourth row for female passengers travelling alone, following a practice adopted by national carrier Air India Ltd. “(From) March 8 2017 onwards SpiceJet will be reserving the whole of its 4th row for its solo women passengers. The initiative will be observed on all its flights across the fleet inclusive of both Boeings and Q400s (planes),” SpiceJet said in a statement.