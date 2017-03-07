 
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Advisory Board  |  Archives  |  Feedback  
Trade News
Inbound/ Domestic News
Outbound News
 
Home Aviation Details

AVIATION

Tuesday, 07 March, 2017, 16 : 00 PM [IST]

SpiceJet to reserve fourth row for women passengers
According to a report in The Hindustan Times, budget airline SpiceJet Ltd will reserve its fourth row for female passengers travelling alone, following a practice adopted by national carrier Air India Ltd. “(From) March 8 2017 onwards SpiceJet will be reserving the whole of its 4th row for its solo women passengers. The initiative will be observed on all its flights across the fleet inclusive of both Boeings and Q400s (planes),” SpiceJet said in a statement.
 
Post Your commentsPOST YOUR COMMENT
Comments
* Name :      
* Email :    
  Website :  
     
Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.
Enter your e-mail ID for our
Weekly e-Newsletter
   
HOME    ABOUT US    CONTACT US    DISCLAIMER    SITE MAP    ARCHIVES
© Copyright 2015 Saffron Synergies Pvt Ltd