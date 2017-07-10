STRATEGY

TRADE WATCH TRADE NEWS INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS OUTBOUND NEWS

AVIATION

MINISTRY

ASSOCIATIONS

DEALZ CLUB Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION SriLankan Airlines considering flights to Ahmedabad Brings Hyderabad, Coimbatore & Visakhapatnam to its India network With SriLankan Airlines set to expand its reach in India to Hyderabad, Coimbatore and Visakhapatnam this week, the airline is also looking at the possibility of bringing Ahmedabad to its route network. “We were trying to increase the capacity to Delhi and Mumbai to 11 frequencies from July. However, we managed to get a clearance from India’s DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) for 4 additional frequencies weekly to only Delhi because of the non-availability of slots at Mumbai Airport. The flights to Delhi started operating last week, where we now offer 11 weekly connections. While evaluating our options in West India, after Mumbai, Ahmedabad seems to be the best option. The cards are on the table for Ahmedabad and the management will take a call soon,” said Lal Perera, Regional Manager – Indian Subcontinent & Middle East, SriLankan Airlines. He was talking on the sidelines of the opening of SriLankan Airlines’ new office in Andheri in suburban Mumbai recently.



Talking about India expansion with connections to the 3 new cities in South India, Dimuthu Tennakoon, Head of Worldwide Sales & Distribution, SriLankan Airlines, said, “India is the top source market for SriLankan Airlines. With the addition of 3 new destinations, SriLankan now connects 14 destinations in India with 126 weekly flights. Besides these cities, the other destinations in India are serviced with daily or double daily flights. We realised that Hyderabad, Coimbatore and Visakhapatnam would benefit our pan India network for travel to Colombo and onward connections.”



The focus of these three flights from India is on business and leisure traffic.



Separately, SriLankan Airlines will launch daily direct flights to Melbourne from Colombo on October 29, 2017. Commenting on the airline’s expansion in India and globally, Subhash Goyal, Chairman, STIC Travel Group, the GSA for SriLankan in India, said, “SriLankan will benefit with the geographical distance to Colombo from the 3 South Indian cities. With the upcoming connection to Melbourne, the carrier will be at benefit with onward traffic and passengers from 14 points in India will have an additional choice to fly to Australia.” Moreover, Goyal believes that from a tourism point of view, Indians can undertake a stopover in Sri Lanka and explore Negambo, which is an hour’s drive from the capital city. “The destination is popular for shopping and nightlife, and goods are cheaper because of low rent rates.”



The national carrier of Sri Lanka has a fleet of 12 narrow body aircraft and 13 wide body airplanes. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter