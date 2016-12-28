Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION SriLankan Airlines consistently ranked among punctual airlines by Flightstats SriLankan Airlines is being consistently ranked among the most punctual international airlines, according to an analysis of data over the last five months by the global flight data monitoring organisation Flightstats.



Flightstat’s monthly ‘Global Airlines Arrival Performance 2016’ lists the 40 most punctual airlines in the world. Flightstats is a provider of real-time global flight data and has access to flight punctuality statistics of airports and airlines on a global scale. SriLankan was ranked 6th most punctual in the world for July 2016, 14th in August, 16th in September, 6th in October and 11th in November.



SriLankan is also ranked 4th in both October and November 2016 among member airlines of the oneworld airline alliance, which has for three consecutive years been rated as the most punctual alliance.



Sri Lanka’s national carrier has in the past five months consistently maintained or surpassed the industry benchmark of achieving 85% of both arrivals and departures within 15 minutes of scheduled times, at its hub in Colombo and throughout its global network.



Capt. Suren Ratwatte, CEO, SriLankan Airlines stated, "We are very proud of what we have achieved at the airport particularly in the last few months. The team has come together superbly to achieve benchmarks that the national carrier has not been able to attain previously. It is all part of the active restructuring that the new management team has embarked on. We are now fine tuning plans for the upcoming runway closure from January 2017, which will place a lot of stress on our network."



