SriLankan Airlines to commence daily direct flights to Melbourne from Oct 29

SriLankan Airlines will be establishing its
presence in Australia with daily non-stop services to Melbourne
commencing October 29 this year. The airline will be operating Airbus
330-200 aircraft on the route.
Australia is home to one of the largest Sri Lankan expatriate
communities. This factor, together with the tremendous potential for
business travel and Victoria’s growing student population convinced the
airline to plan for the launch of non-stop daily services to Melbourne.
The non-stop services will also facilitate passengers from the Middle
East and South Asia seeking onward connectivity via Colombo to/from
Australia.
Captain Suren Ratwatte, CEO, SriLankan Airlines said, “Given the
number of Sri Lankans residing in and around Victoria, we fulfill a
long felt need for a direct service. We are proud to welcome all the
diverse residents of Victoria who can now enjoy the direct connections
when visiting their friends and families throughout our network.”
Siva Ramachandran, Chief Commercial Officer, SriLankan Airlines
said, “Despite the absence of direct connections, we have witnessed a
steady increase in passengers travelling between Colombo and Melbourne
via various Asian connecting points such as Singapore and Kuala Lumpur.
Our direct services will give us a definite advantage as SriLankan is
the only carrier that is able to offer connectivity of this nature at
this time.”
Bryce Hutchesson, Australia’s High Commissioner to Sri Lanka
said, “We are seeing a growing number of Australians looking to travel
to Sri Lanka for tourism and business, and to reconnect with family.
And we welcome the growing number of Sri Lankans travelling to Australia
for education, business, to explore Australia’s culture and natural
wonders, and of course to catch up with family and friends.”