Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION SriLankan Airlines to commence daily direct flights to Melbourne from Oct 29 SriLankan Airlines will be establishing its presence in Australia with daily non-stop services to Melbourne commencing October 29 this year. The airline will be operating Airbus 330-200 aircraft on the route.



Australia is home to one of the largest Sri Lankan expatriate communities. This factor, together with the tremendous potential for business travel and Victoria’s growing student population convinced the airline to plan for the launch of non-stop daily services to Melbourne. The non-stop services will also facilitate passengers from the Middle East and South Asia seeking onward connectivity via Colombo to/from Australia.



Captain Suren Ratwatte, CEO, SriLankan Airlines said, “Given the number of Sri Lankans residing in and around Victoria, we fulfill a long felt need for a direct service. We are proud to welcome all the diverse residents of Victoria who can now enjoy the direct connections when visiting their friends and families throughout our network.”



Siva Ramachandran, Chief Commercial Officer, SriLankan Airlines said, “Despite the absence of direct connections, we have witnessed a steady increase in passengers travelling between Colombo and Melbourne via various Asian connecting points such as Singapore and Kuala Lumpur. Our direct services will give us a definite advantage as SriLankan is the only carrier that is able to offer connectivity of this nature at this time.”



Bryce Hutchesson, Australia’s High Commissioner to Sri Lanka said, “We are seeing a growing number of Australians looking to travel to Sri Lanka for tourism and business, and to reconnect with family. And we welcome the growing number of Sri Lankans travelling to Australia for education, business, to explore Australia’s culture and natural wonders, and of course to catch up with family and friends.” Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter