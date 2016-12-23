SriLankan Airlines to expand its reach to 13 Indian cities with new flights to Ahmedabad & Vizag





Talking about these developments, Mumbai-based Udeni Perera, Manager Western India, SriLankan Airlines, said, “SriLankan Airlines operated flights to 7 cities of Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Trichy, Trivandrum, Mumbai and Delhi. After the acquisition of Mihin Lanka, from October 31 we added Kolkata, Varanasi, Madhurai and Bodh Gaya to our network, elevating SriLankan’s reach to 11 cities in India. With this development, SriLankan is now the fifth biggest carrier in India in terms of international operations. India being largest market for SriLankan, we will start operating flights to Ahmedabad and Visakhapatnam from April, and add four weekly flights each to Mumbai and Delhi from June 2017 onwards.” Currently, SriLankan operates 11 flights-a-week to Mumbai and Delhi per week.





Perera said that the carrier has recorded an average load factor of 80 to 85% on its India routes this year, including a growth in Business Class from Mumbai and Delhi.





Currently, SriLankan has a fleet of wide body A330-200s (18 Business Class & 251 Economy class), A300s (28 Business Class & 269 Economy) and narrow body A320-A321 (16 Business Class & 153 Economy Class). “We are looking at offering common seating across our network, and we will start taking delivery of two new A320neos and 4 A321neos from 2017 onwards. These are fuel efficient aircraft. Gradually, we will replace our old fleet with new aircraft.”





Separately, SriLankan will conduct education programmes for IATA accredited agents and tour operators in Pune, Ahmedabad, Goa, Baroda, Surat, Mumbai, Nagpur starting next month.





SriLankan, which joined oneworld in May 1, 2014, offers convenient connections to more than 1,000 destinations in 150 countries through this alliance.





