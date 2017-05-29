Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Strike at Alitalia grounds 200 flights A strike at Italian carrier Alitalia, placed in administration earlier this month, grounded 200 flights on Sunday, the airline said, adding it managed to reassign some 80% of passengers affected, agencies reported.



Alitalia, which has been stacking up losses for years, was placed in administration on May 2 at the demand of shareholders after staff rejected a EUR 2 billion rescue plan involving pay cuts and 1,700 job losses. Having ruled out nationalisation, the Italian government is looking for a bidder for the company, in which UAE carrier Etihad Airways has a 49% stake.



Yesterday’s strike, which affected domestic and international flights, came with talks underway on conditions surrounding the shedding announced midweek of 1,358 of the airline's 12,500 staff.



At the start of May the government agreed a EUR 600 million bridging loan to keep Alitalia's planes flying for around six months while administrators decide whether to sell part or all of the company or liquidate it.



Carlo Calenda, Minister of Economic Development, Italy ruled out nationalisation earlier this month saying Italian citizens "have already paid EUR7.5 billion over the past few years in attempts to rescue Alitalia." (Source: Agencies)



