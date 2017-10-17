 
Tuesday, 17 October, 2017, 15 : 00 PM [IST]

SWISS carries more passengers in the first nine months of 2017
By TBM Staff | New Delhi
Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS)1 transported 12,856,515 passengers in the first nine months of 2017, a 2.9% increase on the same period last year.

The higher passenger volume was achieved while performing fewer flights: the 106,323 services operated were a 4.3% reduction on the prior-year period. Systemwide capacity for the first nine months, measured in available seat-kilometres (ASK), was raised 3.0% year-on-year, while nine-month traffic volume, measured in revenue passenger-kilometres (RPK), was up 5.1%. Systemwide seat load factor for the first nine months improved accordingly, rising 1.7% points to 83.0%.

SWISS carried 1,513,067 passengers in September 2017, some 0.2% more than in the same month last year. The 12,014 flights operated in the period were a 5.6% decline. Systemwide ASK capacity for September was reduced by 0.8%, while RPK traffic volume for the month was 0.8% above its prior-year level. Systemwide September seat load factor stood at 84.7%, an improvement of 1.3 percentage points.
 
