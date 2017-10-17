Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION SWISS carries more passengers in the first nine months of 2017 Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS)1 transported 12,856,515 passengers in the first nine months of 2017, a 2.9% increase on the same period last year.



The higher passenger volume was achieved while performing fewer flights: the 106,323 services operated were a 4.3% reduction on the prior-year period. Systemwide capacity for the first nine months, measured in available seat-kilometres (ASK), was raised 3.0% year-on-year, while nine-month traffic volume, measured in revenue passenger-kilometres (RPK), was up 5.1%. Systemwide seat load factor for the first nine months improved accordingly, rising 1.7% points to 83.0%.



SWISS carried 1,513,067 passengers in September 2017, some 0.2% more than in the same month last year. The 12,014 flights operated in the period were a 5.6% decline. Systemwide ASK capacity for September was reduced by 0.8%, while RPK traffic volume for the month was 0.8% above its prior-year level. Systemwide September seat load factor stood at 84.7%, an improvement of 1.3 percentage points.



