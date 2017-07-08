Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION SWISS CFO Roland Busch to move to Lufthansa Roland Busch, the Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board of Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS), is to take up a new position at parent company Lufthansa on January 1, 2018. His successor as SWISS CFO and a Member of the SWISS Management Board is Michael Niggemann, who will assume his new duties on 1 November 2017.



Busch will step down as SWISS’s Chief Financial Officer and Management Board Member on 1 November 2017 to assume a new position with parent company Lufthansa as General Representative and Head of Future Finance on 1 January 2018. In his new capacity he will support Lufthansa Group CFO Ulrik Svensson in aligning the Group’s finances to future business challenges.



Busch has been serving as SWISS’s Chief Financial Officer since July 2013. During his tenure he has been instrumental in ensuring and sustainably maintaining the robust development of the company and its results. “I will be very sorry to see Roland go,” says SWISS CEO Thomas Klühr. “But I am delighted that he will remain within the Lufthansa Group, which he has been with since he joined our Group Controlling back in 1991. I offer Roland my deepest thanks for all his great work and commitment to our company. And I wish him every further satisfaction and success.”



Busch’s successor as SWISS Chief Financial Officer and Management Board Member is Michael Niggemann, who will assume his new duties on 1 November 2017. Niggemann, who is 43, has been General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer of the Lufthansa Group since 2013, and is also its Process Owner Corporate General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer. A native of Dortmund (Germany), he joined the Lufthansa Group in 2007, having spent the previous three years serving as an attorney with the Hengeler Mueller law firm in Düsseldorf and as an in-house lawyer with Essen-based HOCHTIEF Airport GmbH.



Since joining the Lufthansa Group, Michael Niggemann has held a number of functions with responsibility for legal and compliance matters. He has also assumed executive board and supervisory board mandates at various group member companies.



