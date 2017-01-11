SWISS to bring air show to the 2017 Lauberhorn Races

SWISS will again be serving as Official Airline for this year’s 87th International Lauberhorn Races, which will be held in Wengen in the Bernese Oberland from January 13-15.
Once again, The Airline of Switzerland will be providing one of the off-piste highlights: both the Friday (13 January) and the Saturday (14 January) programmes will include a flypast over the venue by a SWISS aircraft escorted by the Patrouille Suisse, the Swiss Air Force display team.
This year it’s the Bombardier CS100, SWISS’s advanced new short- and medium-haul twinjet, that will be taking the stage. There’ll be a SWISS premiere on the ground, too, where the SWISS Pilot Combo will be helping to make the party mood.