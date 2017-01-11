 
Wednesday, 11 January, 2017

SWISS to bring air show to the 2017 Lauberhorn Races
By TBM Staff | New Delhi
SWISS will again be serving as Official Airline for this year’s 87th International Lauberhorn Races, which will be held in Wengen in the Bernese Oberland from January 13-15.

Once again, The Airline of Switzerland will be providing one of the off-piste highlights: both the Friday (13 January) and the Saturday (14 January) programmes will include a flypast over the venue by a SWISS aircraft escorted by the Patrouille Suisse, the Swiss Air Force display team.

This year it’s the Bombardier CS100, SWISS’s advanced new short- and medium-haul twinjet, that will be taking the stage. There’ll be a SWISS premiere on the ground, too, where the SWISS Pilot Combo will be helping to make the party mood.
 
