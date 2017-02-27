Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION SWISS to offer expanded summer schedules Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) will be further expanding its range of air services from Zurich and Geneva in the coming summer schedules.



San Francisco will newly receive daily Boeing 777-300ER service from Zurich from 22 April onwards. SWISS will also be operating its Boeing 777-300ERs on six of its 12 weekly services to Chicago between June and October. The summer schedules see the addition of no fewer than five new seasonal destinations: Bergen, Cork, Figari, Niš and Sylt. Inflight comfort will be further enhanced within Europe with the entry into service of more new Bombardier C Series aircraft, which will operate from both Zurich and Geneva. SWISS’s sister carrier Edelweiss will introduce a new service to the Greek island of Zakynthos for the summer season.



SWISS will be raising its capacities between Zurich and San Francisco in the coming summer schedules. The present three weekly Boeing 777-300ER flights will be increased to daily service with the new fleet flagship from 22 April. As a result, five intercontinental destinations will receive daily Boeing 777-300ER service in the 2017 summer timetable: Bangkok, Hong Kong, Singapore, Los Angeles and San Francisco. SWISS will also be operating the Boeing 777-300ER on six of its 12 weekly flights to Chicago between June and October 2017. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter