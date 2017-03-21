Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Sylhet becomes flydubai’s third destination in Bangladesh Dubai-based flydubai’s inaugural flight to Sylhet, Bangladesh landed on March 15, 2017 and was greeted by a traditional water cannon salute. Upon arrival, a flydubai delegation led by Sudhir Sreedharan, Senior Vice President Commercial for GCC, Subcontinent and Africa, was met by H.E. Rashed Khan Menon, Minister of Civil Aviation and Tourism, Government of Bangladesh along with local officials from the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, the Civil Aviation Authority and local members of Parliament of Bangladesh. A traditional ceremony took place as the delegation disembarked the aircraft.



The flight marks the start of a four times weekly direct service between Dubai and flydubai’s third destination in Bangladesh, which will increase to six flights a week from May 16, 2017. The operation to Sylhet Osmani International Airport is in partnership with Bangladesh carrier Regent Airways.



Sreedharan, said, “We would like to take this opportunity to thank the Bangladeshi authorities for their support. We began operations to Dhaka and Chittagong in 2011 and have seen a strong demand for flights since. We are confident that our passengers from Sylhet will benefit from our direct and convenient flights to Dubai and beyond, via Dubai’s efficient aviation hub connecting over 200 destinations worldwide.”



“We thank Regent Airways for their cooperation, and we look forward to the start of this partnership,” he added.



Since it began flights to Bangladesh, flydubai has carried more than 1.5 million passengers between the two countries. The new service will see flydubai provide up to 27 flights a week to Bangladesh.



