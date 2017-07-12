Tamil Nadu mulls VAT sop on ATF for UDAN flights

As per The Hindu Business Line report, aviation turbine fuel (ATF) for aircraft that will operate under the proposed Regional Connectivity Scheme UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) will be eligible for a concessional value added tax (VAT) of 1% in Tamil Nadu.





KC Veeramani, Commercial, Taxes Minister, Tamil Nadu introduced a Bill to amend the Tamil Nadu Value Added Tax Act, 2006, to this effect in the Assembly yesterday.



The Tamil Nadu government had entered into an agreement with the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation on June 8, 2017, under the RCS-UDAN scheme to enhance regional air connectivity through fiscal support and infrastructure development. An element of the scheme is the concession under VAT for ATF. (Source: The Hindu Business Line)