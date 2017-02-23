Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Thai Lion Air to tap overseas market by through Amadeus distribution system Low-cost carrier Thai Lion Air has signed a content agreement with Amadeus, stated a release. Under the agreement, seats on the LCC’s 17 routes covering an array of destinations from Phuket to Ubon Ratchathani will now be available through Amadeus’ global network of travel agents. Operating from Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport, Thai Lion Air has been pursuing international expansion ambitiously, and in 2016 alone added Yangon, Ho Chi Minh City and Guangzhou to its route map. With this agreement, Thai Lion Air is the second carrier under Indonesia’s Lion Air Group to distribute its content through Amadeus. Its sister airline, Malindo Air, has a long standing partnership with Amadeus in the distribution space.



“There’s a growing demand for more affordable ways to fly to and within Thailand and Thai Lion Air is answering the call. We take a lot of pride in offering quality services at low fares to travellers looking to fly into Bangkok and from Bangkok to various destinations around Thailand. The domestic market is well aware of these options but the international market less so, and this is why our agreement with Amadeus is significant. Their ability to connect us with an unrivalled network of travel agents will put us in a strong position to effectively target the international market,” said Captain Darsito Hendroseputro, Managing Director, Thai Lion Air.



Hazem Hussein, Executive Vice President, Airline Group, Amadeus Asia Pacific, Turkey & Eastern Europe, added, "We are very pleased to add another airline from the Lion Air Group to our distribution family. Thai Lion Air joins more than 480 airlines that sell their content through our travel agency network. We are proud that they have chosen to partner with us and we look forward to supporting their growth and expansion."



