Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION THAI Smile Airways launches direct flight to Bangkok from Mumbai THAI Smile Airways announced the launch of its new flights on Bangkok–Mumbai–Bangkok route. THAI Smile will operate its Bangkok-Mumbai flights five times a week under the flight no. WE335 Bangkok-Mumbai (BKK-BOM) on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 22.15-01.35, WE335 Bangkok-Mumbai (BKK-BOM) on Friday and Sunday at 23.55-03.10 and WE336 Mumbai-Bangkok (BOM-BKK) on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 02.40-08.55 and WE336 Mumbai-Bangkok (BOM-BKK) on Monday and Saturday at 04.40-10.55.



THAI Smile has already been operating since last quarter of 2016 direct flights from Bangkok to Jaipur, Lucknow, Gaya and Varanasi.



The foods on board are divided into vegetarian (Vegetarian Jain Meal) and common foods (Non-Vegetarian Jain Meal). Baggage loading is up to 40 kg for Premium Economy Class or Smile Plus and 30 kg for economy class passengers or Smile Class.

