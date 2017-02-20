Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION The World CSR Congress welcomes IndiGo to its 100 Most Impactful CSR list With the objective to salute leaders who contributed to social change in the society, the World CSR Congress has conferred a prestigious award on IndiGo for being an agent of change. The awardees were recognised at the formal event held in Mumbai, at Hotel Taj. The event was presided over by The Chief Editor and Founder – Dr. R.L. Bhatia and other renowned Industry leaders.



Speaking on the occasion, Summi Sharma, VP, ifly-IndiGo and who also leads CSR initiatives for the airline said, “It’s truly a proud and yet humbling moment for us at IndiGo to be included in the 100 most impactful CSR leaders list, by the acclaimed organisation - The World CSR Congress. We are thankful to our passengers, NGOs and other business associations who are partners with us to make this transformation a reality. Receiving this recognition on the World CSR day makes this milestone even more memorable for us at IndiGo.”



The World CSR Congress also recognised other prestigious corporates such as Airbus, Tata Powers, Vedanta, Duteche bank, Kotak Mahindra, Muthoot, Shell, Indraprastha Gas Limited, Aditya Birla, NTPC, CapGemini, Ceartrip – for their commitment toward CSR. The 100 Most Impactful CSR Leaders (Global Listing) is a tribute to those who are missionaries and are passionate about CSR. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



