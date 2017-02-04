Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Thomas Winkelmann joins as CEO of the airberlin group Thomas Winkelmann (57) recently assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and has taken the full responsibility for all activities of the airberlin group. He was appointed by the Board of Directors on December 18, 2016.



Winkelmann on his role as CEO of the airberlin group, "I've accepted the job with the aim of successfully completing the repositioning of the company. I'm supported by around 7,500 airberlin staff, who work on board our aircraft, at the airports and in our administration department to ensure a sustainable and profitable future for airberlin."



He began his career in the Lufthansa Group in 1998, where he was initially responsible for its sales organisation in South America and the Caribbean, before assuming the role of Vice President of the sales and service organisation for North and South America.



From September 2006 until October 2015, Winkelmann was CEO of Lufthansa's low-cost subsidiary, Germanwings. Following the announcement of the integration of Germanwings into Eurowings, he was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Lufthansa's Munich hub. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter