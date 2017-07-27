STRATEGY

Nine months after Scoot and Tigerair announced their intention to pursue a single brand and operating licence under the enhanced Scoot brand, the airline industry bade farewell to Tigerair Singapore as its last flight departed Singapore for Tiruchirappalli at 2305 on July 24.



Now on, all previous Tigerair flights will be operated under the Scoot brand and Scoot flights will operate under the TR flight designator code. This marks the completion of the Scoot-Tigerair integration process that began last May when the airlines were brought under a common holding company, Budget Aviation Holdings.



After successfully commencing operations in India last year, award winning value airline Scoot is all set to take up new destinations under its umbrella that were running under Tigerair. These include Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi, Tiruchirappalli and Lucknow which will now operate under the single brand name – Scoot from July 25, 2017.



Lee Lik Hsin, CEO, Scoot said, “As we come to the end of Tigerair’s journey, we open up a brand new chapter for Scoot. Building on what Tigerair and the old Scoot had achieved since their respective inceptions, we are stronger than we have ever been before, and consequently in an even better position to offer our guests more choice, connectivity and value. The enhanced Scoot that we are introducing today is spunky and sassy, and promises to create more travel opportunities for our guests.”



To celebrate the merger to the single Scoot brand, special one-way promotional fares from Bengaluru will start from as low as INR 5,599 to Singapore, INR 9,799 to Bali, INR 10,499 to Hong Kong, INR 12,499 to Melbourne/Sydney among others. Additional 10% discounts are also available through promotional codes for a booking period from 25 July to 6 Aug 2017.



“Scoot was very well received after the launch of our first three destinations in India last year, the response was remarkable. We hope to create the same impact in Bengaluru, Tiruchirappalli, Kochi, Lucknow and Hyderabad by bringing great prices without compromising on the safety and comfort of the passengers. When flying with a young and passionate airline like Scoot, our guests can expect a safe, reliable and contemporary travel experience with a unique attitude – Scootitude,” said Bharath Mahadevan, Country Head, India, Scoot.



New Destinations



In conjunction with this single brand celebration, Hsin also disclosed the five new destinations that Scoot will call at by June 2018. Among them are Honolulu, Scoot’s maiden USA destination, and Harbin in Northeast China. The remaining three are short-haul destinations - Kuching and Kuantan in Malaysia, and Palembang in Indonesia. Coupled with the addition of the previous Tigerair network, the five new services will bring Scoot’s total destination count to 65 across 18 countries.



New Uniform



Beyond new destinations, Scoot’s crew members, affectionately named Scootees, will be outfitted with new uniform designs bearing a refreshing, yet distinctively Scoot look. The new uniform for female crew members cuts a flattering silhouette with its asymmetric dress design and higher waistline, while that for male crew members features sharper angles for the yellow highlights on the polo shirts.



Escape the Ordinary



In conjunction with the brand enhancement, Scoot has also changed its Get Outta Here! tagline and adopted a new slogan, Escape the Ordinary. “Scoot’s new tagline, Escape the Ordinary, is reflective of our growth as an airline brand,” said Hsin. “It is more relevant to the global market now that our network has grown as it is aspirational to our inner wanderlust, and inspires us to travel and explore the world.”



Scoot also rolled out its first A320 aircraft, previously operated by Tigerair and repainted with the Scoot livery, named "Conscious Coupling" in commemoration of the integration between Scoot and Tigerair. The current Tigerair fleet will be progressively repainted and the complete livery change is targeted to be by mid-2018.



