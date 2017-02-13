Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Tourism Australia & Singapore Airlines offer attractive fares to Australia Tourism Australia and Singapore Airlines have joined hands with the Australian States of Queensland, South Australia, Victoria and Northern Territory, to offer Indian travel enthusiasts unbeatable airfares to Australia. The special offer features an all-inclusive return economy fare from India starting at INR 60,000, with an additional S$ 20 Changi shopping voucher redeemable during transit, and an A$ 30 voucher redeemable at Brisbane airport for the first 150 passengers to fly into the city.



Aimed at driving visitation to Australia, the campaign will be promoted across television, print and digital platforms. The tactical offer will be live until March 15, 2017 for travel between March 1, 2017 and February 15, 2018, subject to applicable terms and conditions.



Nishant Kashikar, Country Manager, India & Gulf, Tourism Australia said “We at Tourism Australia have always perceived air connectivity as one of the strongest pillars for tourism growth, and this has led us to continually focus on our relationship with our airline partners. Singapore Airlines, one of our strongest long standing airline partners, with a significant market share, is indeed a strong partner to promote Australia as a preferred holiday destination, and the campaign devised with them successfully showcases Australia’s myriad of tourism offerings as well as Singapore Airline’s extensive flight network. This initiative is sure to entice Indian travellers to book their next trip down under.”



Singapore Airlines connects India to key Australian gateways such as Adelaide, Brisbane, Canberra, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney. The campaign also involves a tie up with SilkAir, the regional wing of Singapore Airlines (SQ), which provides connectivity to Cairns and Darwin.



