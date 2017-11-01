Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Tourism Australia announces Great Australian Airfare Sale Starting November 1, 2017, Tourism Australia is launching the Great Australian Airfare Sale, to give the Indian travellers best airfare deals on eight airlines namely Air Asia, Air India, Cathay Pacific, Malaysia Airlines, Qantas, Scoot, Singapore Airlines and Thai Airways. The Great Australian Airfare Sale will be on for a three-week period between November 1 - 21, and travellers can plan their travel till November 2018 to Australia. The campaign will be promoted across various digital platforms to engage and interact with the target audience, and will be further amplified through Tourism Australia’s key distribution partners and popular online travel agents. Through this campaign Tourism Australia is also marking the celebrations of its 50th anniversary.



Tourism Australia has launched this campaign to encourage Indian tourists to experience the best of Australia. Their aim is to increase tourism from India to Australia by offering tourists top airfare deals that will help them plan their next holiday in Australia.



Commenting on the campaign, Nishant Kashikar, Country Manager, India and Gulf, Tourism Australia, said, "It is an extremely proud moment for us to be celebrating Tourism Australia’s 50 year milestone and to be able to share it with Indian travellers is equally rewarding for us. We would also like to thank our airline partners who have been a part of this incredible journey and have once again come on-board for the third edition of the Great Australian Airfare Sale. The campaign will help us accelerate market demand by creating new opportunities for Indian travellers to explore Australia’s aquatic and coastal experiences, unique wildlife and incredible food and wine offerings. We hope this campaign sets new records and adds to our celebration.”



India is currently Australia's 9th largest inbound tourism market, with over 286,000 tourists visiting Australia as of year ended August 2017. Over the past four years, Tourism Australia has recorded a double-digit growth in tourist arrivals and this year has witnessed a growth of 15% in arrivals.



