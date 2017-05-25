Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Tourism Australia introduces Great Australian Airfare Sale 2.0 Tourism Australia has unveiled the second chapter of its industry first initiative, Great Australian Airfare Sale 2.0 after a successful round one of the Great Australian Airfare Sale in November 2016. Launched in partnership with eight airlines, the campaign is aimed at bolstering inbound tourism from India to Australia. Airline partners such as Air India, Air Asia, Cathay Pacific, Malaysia Airlines, Qantas, Scoot, Singapore Airlines, and Thai Airways have come on-board and are offering Indian travellers with top airfare deals to travel to Australia.



Phase one of the campaign recorded over 10,200 bookings within a three-week activity period. The next phase of the campaign will kick-off on May 22, 2017 and will last till June 11 and will be launched across digital, social and print media platforms. The advertised fares will be valid for travel until March 2018.



Commenting on the campaign launch, Nishant Kashikar, Country Manager, India & Gulf, Tourism Australia, said, “Since the beginning we have identified aviation access as the key to the success of a destination. We are immensely proud to be the pioneers to introducing campaigns like “Great Airfare Sale” in the Indian market. The first phase of this campaign presented Indian travellers with a unique opportunity to travel to Australia at unbelievable airfares. We are confident that version 2.0 of the Great Airfare Sale will surpass this set benchmark. The sale allows Indian travellers to secure great deals while providing them sufficient time to plan their holiday well-in advance. We will continue to partner and work closely with our airline partners to accelerate market demand and create more enticing opportunities hereby encouraging Indians to visit Australia.”



