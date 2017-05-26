Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Travellers reveal in-flight behaviours in Skyscanner survey Indian travellers confess to global travel search engine, Skyscanner that the most bothersome in-flight behaviours and those they are guilty of themselves. With inputs from over 1000 travellers, Skyscanner gives an insight into acceptable air travel etiquette for better behaved travellers.



They say it’s not the destination but the journey that makes the travel worthwhile, but avid travellers will know that’s not always the case when it comes to flying. Unruly children, chatty neighbours and armrest hoggers can quickly turn a short flight to paradise into your worst nightmare.



47% of travellers agreed the struggle for the arm rest tops their lists of the most annoying behaviours fellow passengers can commit; followed by overly chatty passengers (37%) and noisy kids (46%). Smelly food and left litter received the least hits by travelers, only irking 29% and 33% of Indian travellers, respectively. On the contrary, offensive habits that travelers have admittedly indulged in secrecy are itching (27%) and losing their temper (21%) in flight whereas only 9% of flyers regret drinking one too many on board.



After crunching the numbers, it was revealed that while 47% travellers are irked by noisy kids, only 8% travellers admit to letting their little darlings run wild while flying. 25% of travelers are infuriated by snoring passengers and a whopping 46% of flyers confessed to travelling after waking up with bad breath.

