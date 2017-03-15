Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Turkish Airlines adds two new routes to its Russian flight network Voronezh and Samara will be the most recent destinations of Turkish Airlines to be served in Russia. Currently operating to Moscow, St.Petersburg, Sochi, Rostov, Kazan, Ekaterinburg, Ufa, Astrakhan, Novosibirsk and Stavropol, the flag carrier will now operate direct flights to Voronezh and Samara in Russia.



The global carrier is going to increase capacity in Russia by operating three flights per week between Istanbul–Samara and Istanbul–Voronej instead of Astrakhan and Novosibirsk which are currently operated as 2 flights per week.



Istanbul–Voronej v.v. flights will be started on April 4, 2017 and Istanbul-Samara v.v. flights will also be launched on April 11, 2017. Special round-trip fares are available for Istanbul-Samara starting from 159 USD and for Istanbul-Voronej starting from 189 USD (including taxes). Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter