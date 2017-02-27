 
AVIATION

Monday, 27 February, 2017, 14 : 00 PM [IST]

Turkish Airlines appoints Ibrahim Hakki Guntay as General Manager for the West & South region
By TBM Staff | New Delhi
Ibrahim Hakki Guntay took over as the General Manager of Turkish Airlines for Western and Southern India as of January 1, 2017.

In his role, Guntay is taking charge of Turkish Airlines’ strategic success in this region and is responsible for driving growth and expansion of the company’s market share in India.

Prior to moving to Mumbai, Guntay built his career at Turkish Airlines in Istanbul starting in 2013 as a marketing and sales specialist. He was engaged in various responsibilities and projects within the Airline, including General Manager in Niger (2015-2016).

He is a Turkish national, was born in Kayseri and graduated in Economics from Bogazici University.
 
