Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Turkish Airlines enhances its in-flight entertainment Turkish Airlines, continues to enhance its in-flight entertainment system. The system now features a completely redesigned and improved user interface that makes the offered entertainment content and information services even more enjoyable and easier to use.



The redesign is based on an extensive study conducted by professional usability and user experience laboratories to maximize user-friendliness. With the latest technologies and developments incorporated into the design based on scientific studies, the end result is an impressive array of digital entertainment and information options for our passengers in an easily-accessible form.



The newly designed in-flight services include a variety of new features such as category filtering for movies or ratings of TV shows and movies from the renowned database IMDb (Internet Movie Database). The system also offers a new search function that allows passengers to access content more easily and quickly by searching all across movies, TV shows, music and games. In this context, Turkish Airlines’ selection of “Accessible Movies” that are dubbed or subtitled with special descriptions for visually or hearing impaired passengers has also been extended to a total number of now 11 titles.



The improved 3D map provides more interactive and informative data as well as impressions about the current flight, including cockpit, right and left window views, virtual imagery with realistic 3D animations and descriptions of distance, altitude and geographical features. Also, a “Do not disturb” function allows passengers to specify to the cabin crew whether they do not want to be disturbed during the whole flight or just want to be woken up for the food service. Moreover, business class passengers will have an additional handset available that includes its own second screen. Thus, they can for example follow the flight status info on the handset’s display while watching a movie on their personal screen.



In order to further improve the comfort and satisfaction of our passengers, Turkish Airlines has also started to research its eXPhone service on a B777 TC-LJJ aircraft with test flights in January. This service will enable passengers to access the internet securely, read and answer e-mails and text messages or update social media profiles from their mobile devices. The eXPhone service, that is offered in close cooperation with Panasonic/AeroMobile, will be refined based on the feedback of passengers and cabin attendants and is scheduled to be deployed in additional aircraft later this year.



