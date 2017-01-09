 
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Advisory Board  |  Archives  |  Feedback  
Trade News
Inbound/ Domestic News
Outbound News
 
Home Aviation Details

AVIATION

Monday, 09 January, 2017, 21 : 00 PM [IST]

Turkish Airlines launches its first flight to Kharkiv in Ukraine
By TBM Staff | New Delhi
Turkish Airlines recently announced the addition of Kharkiv, the second largest city in Ukraine, to its extensive flight network as from March 30, 2017.

Beginning from March 30, Kharkiv flights will be operated four times weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. This figure will increase to seven times per week as of May 30.

Round trip fares are available from Istanbul to Kharkiv starting from 109 US Dollars (including taxes and fees). Additionally, for the first six months of operation to the new destinations, there is a special offer for Miles&Smiles members, with a 25% reduction in the miles needed to redeem either award tickets or upgrades.
 
Post Your commentsPOST YOUR COMMENT
Comments
* Name :      
* Email :    
  Website :  
     
Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.
Enter your e-mail ID for our
Weekly e-Newsletter
   
HOME    ABOUT US    CONTACT US    DISCLAIMER    SITE MAP    ARCHIVES
© Copyright 2015 Saffron Synergies Pvt Ltd