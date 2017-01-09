Home Aviation Details AVIATION Turkish Airlines launches its first flight to Kharkiv in Ukraine Turkish Airlines recently announced the addition of Kharkiv, the second largest city in Ukraine, to its extensive flight network as from March 30, 2017.



Beginning from March 30, Kharkiv flights will be operated four times weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. This figure will increase to seven times per week as of May 30.



Round trip fares are available from Istanbul to Kharkiv starting from 109 US Dollars (including taxes and fees). Additionally, for the first six months of operation to the new destinations, there is a special offer for Miles&Smiles members, with a 25% reduction in the miles needed to redeem either award tickets or upgrades.

Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter