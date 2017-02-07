Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Turkish Airlines launches its new commercial Starring Oscar-winner actor Morgan Freeman Turkish Airlines, debuted its new commercial starring Oscar winner Morgan Freeman. The commercial was first aired during the most-watched show in U.S. TV history, Super Bowl, the final game of the National Football Team (NFL) on February 5. The ad campaign with Morgan Freeman will be broadcast in every destination Turkish Airlines fly to worldwide.



The commercial film is directed by the famous director Matthias Zentner, who has also directed commercials for many global brands. Shot in Los Angeles in a period of 10 hours with a crew of 101 people, the commercial will be meeting the audience on 16 TV channels, and the most prestigious media outlets around four continents.



Commenting on the deal made with the Oscar-winner actor, director, voice actor and pilot Morgan Freeman, M Ilker Ayci, Chairman, Board and the Executive Committee of Turkish Airlines said, "We not only fly to more countries than any other airline in the world, but also invest in passenger experience at every destination we reach. In line with our global growth strategy, we will continue at full speed to launch new flight destinations. We are committed to innovation and we always aim for the best. We are more than satisfied by the feedback on and outcomes of our celebrity ad campaigns with world-famous figures so far. Our new ad campaign with Morgan Freeman has already been a smash hit. We value our deal with Freeman for his contribution to our global image and brand awareness.”



Freeman said, "As a licensed pilot, I have had a special interest in flying, and I know Turkish Airlines is consistently awarded for its unique offerings and innovative services that continue to score resounding successes. Besides it has amazingly delicious on-board and lounge catering. It’s an honor to work with such a prestigious airline that flies to more countries than any other airline in the world.”



After meeting the audience with a fantastic ad campaign "Batman v Superman" in last year's game at Super Bowl 50, which had an estimated audience of over 800 million people worldwide, Turkish Airlines once again made a debut with a new commercial starring Morgan Freeman at this year's game.



