Turkish Airlines launches new direct flights from the Middle East & Germany

Turkish Airlines has launched new flights from
various cities in the Middle East and Germany to key Turkish touristic
destinations. Direct flights between some of the most attractive cities
of Turkey such as Bodrum, Antalya and Trabzon and the Middle East will
be launched beginning from June 2017.
The national carrier will
continue to offer alternative routes to cater to the permanently
increasing passenger traffic in this region as it launches direct
flights between Kuwait, Riyadh, Dammam, Al Qassim, Baghdad, Erbil,
Sulaymaniyah, Amman and some domestic destinations of Turkey.
In this context, Turkish Airlines will be providing a total of
16 weekly flights between Jeddah, Kuwait, Riyadh, Al Qassim, Yanbu,
Medina and Trabzon. Furthermore, the global carrier will also be
providing 13 weekly flights between Jeddah, Baghdad, Erbil, Riyadh,
Amman, Kuwait, Sulaymaniyah and Antalya during this summer. Munich,
Hamburg, Berlin, Stuttgart are other cities benefitting from the new
direct flights, connecting travellers from Germany to Izmir.
Additionally, passengers from Kuwait will also be able to travel
directly to Izmir.
Commenting these direct flights, Bilal Eksi, Deputy Chairman and
CEO, Turkish Airlines said, “We are always looking to provide our
passengers with the most convenient and time-efficient way of travel.
Tourists worldwide have been continously increasing due to the fantastic
attractions and features provided by all our Turkish cities. As we move
forward, our goal will be to create these direct flights from all the
markets, we operate globally so that travellers can now fly directly to
their destination of choice.”