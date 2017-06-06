Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Turkish Airlines received its 30th 777-300ER from Boeing Boeing and Turkish Airlines recently celebrated the Turkish flag-carrier’s new direct delivery with a special event within this afternoon at its base at Istanbul Ataturk Airport. The airline took the delivery of its 30th Boeing 777-300ER that welcomed with a traditional water salute.



The 777-300ER’ arrival, the latest addition to the European carrier’s growing fleet of more than 100 Boeing airplanes, also comes into prominence as a highly significant delivery for the carrier as it is the first aircraft to feature seats by Turkish Seats Industries (TSI), a complete Turkish brand through a close collaboration with Boeing.



TSI, the first locally aircraft seat producer in Turkey, which is a joint venture between Turkish Airlines and Assan Hanil, aims to play a key role in the global aircraft seat market with its innovative, lightweight, quality products.



“While consistently investing in its overall services, Turkish Airlines has always put special emphasis to further built in its infrastructure investments which also make a major contribution to further progress of Turkish Aviation Industry. With adding this 30th Boeing 777-300ER to our ever expanding fleet, we look forward to TSI to become a leading brand across the industry, and be a substantial part of our aircrafts in the near future,” said M Ilker Ayci, Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee of Turkish Airlines.



Commenting this delivery, Can Sasmaz, General Manager of TSI, said; “As TSI, we are honoured and proud to be an important part of Turkish Aviation History and supply seats to iconic Boeing B777 aircraft.”



Marty Bentrott, Vice President for Sales, Middle East, Turkey, Russia and Central Asia, Boeing Commercial Airplanes said, "This delivery is especially significant since it is the first to feature seats by Turkish Seat Industries (TSI). We look forward to further developing and strengthening our relationship with Turkish Airlines and the Turkish Aviation Industry."



