Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Virgin Atlantic and Flybe announce new codeshare flights to Scotland Virgin Atlantic and Flybe have extended their codeshare agreement on flights to Scotland. From today the customers of Virgin Atlantic will be able to book tickets to travel from Delhi and connect onto Flybe flights at London Heathrow to Aberdeen or Edinburgh.



The new flights are available for travel from March 26, 2017. and will allow customers to connect between Virgin Atlantic and Flybe. One can book directly from Virgin Atlantic’s website with return fares starting from INR 70,205 to Aberdeen and INR 70,320 to from Delhi.



Nick J Parker, Head of Middle East, Africa and India (MEAI), Virgin Atlantic commented, “Our partnership with Flybe will help bring beautiful Scotland a little closer to Delhi, thanks to new daily connections via London Heathrow. From March 26, customers can fly to London Heathrow with Virgin Atlantic and transfer seamlessly onto their Flybe flight to Edinburgh or Aberdeen to explore Scotland’s famous scenery, history and culinary delights.”



Vincent Hodder, Flybe’s Chief Revenue Officer, said, “Flybe is especially delighted that this extension of our valued codeshare partnership with Virgin will enable us to better serve Scottish travellers and global visitors, further realising our ambition of being a ‘One Stop to the World’ for the UK regions. We greatly look forward to cementing our commitment to Scotland and welcoming even more Virgin passengers on board our new Heathrow flights to Aberdeen and Edinburgh when they start at the end of March.”



Virgin Atlantic currently offers a daily flight from Indira Gandhi International Airport to London Heathrow using B-787 Dreamliner with an option of upper class, premium economy or economy cabins.



