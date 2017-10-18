STRATEGY

Vistara & Avis India join hands to provide premium car rental services Vistara and Avis India, a car rental, leasing and fleet management provider, entered a partnership to provide a seamless and premium car rental experience to Vistara customers. The partnership enables all Vistara customers to book their airport transfers, chauffeur-drive cars and self-drive cars directly through Vistara's website, with additional attractive benefits for members of Club Vistara.



Vistara customers will now enjoy the comfort and safety of a world-class car rental service across 20 Indian cities with Avis. Through this association, customers booked on any Vistara flight can choose to make their airport transfer, chauffeur-drive or self-drive car reservations at the time of booking a Vistara ticket or later, using the ‘Enhance My Booking’ option on Vistara’s website, which directs customers to a dedicated page, to complete their car rental reservation.



Members of Club Vistara (Available for both chauffeur-driven and self-drive car services CV), India’s fastest rewarding frequent flyer program, will get to earn 10 CV points on every INR 100 spent on making bookings with Avis using this option. To celebrate the launch of this partnership with customers, CV members who book their car rentals using this option between October 1, 2017 and October 31, 2017 will get double Club Vistara points (20 CV Points per INR 100) and a complimentary car upgrade on self drive cars.



Sanjiv Kapoor, Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer, Vistara said, “It is our constant endeavour to offer our customers a seamless and superior travel experience across all touchpoints, whether it is on ground or at 35,000 feet above it. As part of this philosophy, we choose our travel partners with utmost care. In Avis India, we find a partner that shares our passion for delighting customers with a first-rate travel experience. Avis is a globally respected brand, and this partnership will enhance our efforts of ensuring that our customers’ experience of safety, comfort and style that they expect with Vistara, can be experienced door-to-door with their ground transportation as well.”



Speaking on the collaboration, Sunil Gupta, Managing Director and CEO of Avis India said, “We are committed in to providing a premium and a hassle free car rental experience to consumers across the country. Our core values of providing a safe, reliable and comfortable transportation solutions resonate with what Vistara stands for in air travel. We are delighted to provide all type of car bookings (self-drive cars or airport transfers, city usage, outstation trips and inter-city transfers with chauffeur-drive cars through our network.” Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



