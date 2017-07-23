Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Vistara achieves highest OTP and PLF for June 2017 Vistara, clocked the highest On Time Performance (OTP) and Passenger Load Factor (PLF) among all full-service carriers (FSCs) in India in June 2017, and second highest OTP overall, according to the monthly statistics released by the DGCA. Vistara also registered zero cancellations, zero denied boardings, as well as the lowest passenger complaint rate in the month.



This is the fifth consecutive month that Vistara has topped the OTP chart and the third month-in-a-row that it recorded the highest load factor among Indian FSCs. The airline flew 80.8% of its flights on time and recorded a PLF of 86.4% in June 2017.



Vistara has expanded its network to 19 destinations with 600 weekly flights operated by a fleet of 15 aircraft.



