Vistara announces 3-day Celebration Sale bookable from January 10-12

Vistara, a full-service airline, today announced a
three-day Celebration Sale with one-way fares starting at INR 899
all-in, on the heels of completing two years of operations on January 9,
2017.
Tickets can be booked starting January 10, 2017, up to midnight,
January 12, 2017, for travel between January 25, 2017 and October 1,
2017. Customers booking tickets on Vistara’s website or mobile app will
also get Croma vouchers worth INR 500.
Commenting on the sale, Sanjiv Kapoor, Chief Strategy and
Commercial Officer, Vistara, said, “As we celebrate two wonderful years
of operations, we wish to share this great joy with our customers
through a special celebratory Sale. This is also an opportunity for more
travellers to ‘fly the new feeling’ and experience the difference that
makes Vistara the preferred choice for millions.”
Seats under this offer are limited and are available on a
first-come, first-served basis, and so, the earlier one books, the
better the chance of grabbing the lowest fares.