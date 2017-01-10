Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Vistara announces 3-day Celebration Sale bookable from January 10-12 Vistara, a full-service airline, today announced a three-day Celebration Sale with one-way fares starting at INR 899 all-in, on the heels of completing two years of operations on January 9, 2017.



Tickets can be booked starting January 10, 2017, up to midnight, January 12, 2017, for travel between January 25, 2017 and October 1, 2017. Customers booking tickets on Vistara’s website or mobile app will also get Croma vouchers worth INR 500.



Commenting on the sale, Sanjiv Kapoor, Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer, Vistara, said, “As we celebrate two wonderful years of operations, we wish to share this great joy with our customers through a special celebratory Sale. This is also an opportunity for more travellers to ‘fly the new feeling’ and experience the difference that makes Vistara the preferred choice for millions.”



Seats under this offer are limited and are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and so, the earlier one books, the better the chance of grabbing the lowest fares.



