Vistara announces direct flights between Kolkata - Pune, and Delhi - Port Blair Vistara, a full-service carrier, today announced the launch of two new routes to cater to growing customer demand. Starting March 26, 2017, Vistara will fly direct daily between Kolkata and Pune, and starting April 15, 2017, will also fly direct between Delhi and Port Blair (Andaman) on Saturdays and Sundays during the upcoming Summer season.



These new flights are in addition to Vistara’s recently announced service to Amritsar from both Delhi and Mumbai, and to Leh (Ladakh) from Delhi, both starting in March.



Vistara’s Kolkata – Pune flight will serve business professionals as well as a large population in Pune that hails from Kolkata. The Delhi – Port Blair flight will cater not only the people residing in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands who visit the national capital, but also attract businesspeople and tourists from northern India to discover the history, beauty and trade potential of the Andaman Islands.



The late-night departure from Kolkata to Pune will provide a convenient option for those wanting to catch a flight after dinner, while the early morning departure from Pune to Kolkata will provide a full day of work or leisure upon arrival in Kolkata.



The new direct flights between Delhi and Port Blair will let customers get away for weekend breaks or indeed spend an entire week in the spectacular beauty of the Andamans. For those planning shorter trips, Vistara will continue to offer a daily same-aircraft service from Port Blair to Delhi via Kolkata. The new flights are also suitably timed to allow foreign tourists to fly to the Andamans direct through a convenient same-terminal connection in Delhi's award-winning Terminal 3.



