Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Vistara announces its Diwali Special ‘Festival of Flights’ Sale Vistara, a full-service carrier, announced the ‘Festival of Flights’ Sale in celebration of Diwali. The 48-hours only festive Sale offers all-inclusive fares starting at just INR 1,149 in Economy Class and INR 2,099 in Premium Economy. Bookings under the Sale are open from 0001 hours Wednesday, October 11, 2017 to 2359 hours of Friday, October 13, 2017, for travel between October 26, 2017 and March 24, 2018. 15 days’ advance purchase is required.



The exciting ‘Festival of Flights’ Sale gives travellers an opportunity to fly to some of India’s favourite holiday destinations such as Goa, Port Blair, Leh (Ladakh), Jammu, Srinagar, Kochi, Guwahati, Amritsar, Bhubaneswar, as well as metro cities such as Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Bengaluru, at amazing all-in fares while enjoying the full service experience that Vistara is famous for.



Commenting on the sale, Sanjiv Kapoor, Vistara’s Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer said, “What better way for an airline to celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights, with its customers than through a spectacular ‘Festival of Flights’? Through this sale, our customers have one final opportunity this year to book their travel for the festive and holiday season at amazing fares. But they need to hurry, as seats are limited and are expected to sell fast!”



The lowest fare under this sale is available on the Srinagar-Jammu route, while other routes are also available at amazing fares. Examples include Delhi – Chandigarh and Delhi – Amritsar for INR 1199 and INR 1299 respectively; Delhi – Srinagar for INR 1699; Delhi – Leh, Delhi – Ranchi and Delhi – Mumbai for INR 2099; Delhi – Bagdogra for INR 2899; Delhi – Goa for INR 2999. With Vistara, the fares are always what-you-see-is-what-you-get, with no hidden fees and fuel surcharges.



