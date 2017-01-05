Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Vistara announces services to Amritsar & Leh Vistara, a full service carrier, today announced the addition of Amritsar and Leh to its steadily expanding network, starting March 1, 2017 and March 25, 2017, respectively.



Vistara will fly direct flights from Delhi to the holy city of Amritsar from March 1, 2017, and from Mumbai, starting March 8, 2017. The airline will operate direct flights between Delhi and Leh on weekends from March 25, 2017 and thereafter, increase the frequency to daily flights starting May 10, 2017 onwards.



Flights to Amritsar will initially operate six days a week from both Delhi and Mumbai (daily except Mondays), and will increase to daily flights in the summer. Leh flights will also increase from weekends only to daily flights in the summer.



Commenting on the network expansion, Phee Teik Yeoh, CEO, Vistara, said “An enormous number of pilgrims and tourists visit Amritsar throughout the year to pray at the Golden Temple and the city also draws visitors from across the globe for its rich culture and cuisine. Amritsar being among the 27 new smart cities to be developed by the Ministry of Urban Development, the city will also attract business travellers in time to come. Leh is another special tourist destination that has emerged to be a favorite amongst millions of Indians. Its Buddhist sites, nearby trekking areas and amazing landscapes are increasingly finding place in the bucket lists of global and local travellers.”



As part of continual network optimisation and due to the planned runway maintenance of the Varanasi Airport in the summer which impacts the times at which Vistara operates, the airline will suspend its daily service between Delhi and Varanasi effective March 1, 2017.



Nearing its second year anniversary, Vistara has flown more than 3.5 million happy customers. With the addition of Amritsar and Leh and suspension of Varanasi, Vistara will now serve 19 destinations across the length and breadth of the country, further connecting India with multiple international destinations via its growing number of interline partners.



