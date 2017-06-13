 
AVIATION

Tuesday, 13 June, 2017, 15 : 00 PM [IST]

Vistara announces The Great Monsoon Sale with fares starting INR 849
By TBM Staff | New Delhi
Vistara, a full-service carrier, launched ‘The Great Monsoon Sale’ that offers all-inclusive fares starting INR 849 in Economy Class and INR 2099 in Premium Economy. Bookings under the Sale are open from June 13, 2017 to the midnight of June 17, 2017 for travel between June 28, 2017 and September 20, 2017.

The fares are what-you-see is what-you-get, with no hidden fees and fuel surcharges. Seats under this offer are limited and are available on a first-come, first-served basis and the best fares are available for customers willing to make their travel plans at least 15 days in advance.
 
