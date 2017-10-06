Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Vistara completes IATA Operational Safety Audit Vistara announced the completion of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) thereby confirming its compliance with internationally approved aviation safety standards across multitudinous parameters in operational management and control systems, including corporate organisation and management, flight operations, operational control, cabin operations, aircraft engineering and maintenance, ground handling, cargo operations and operational security. Vistara joined IATA’s IOSA Registry on September 25, 2017.



Commenting on the achievement, Phee Teik Yeoh, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, “At Vistara, maintaining operational excellence is a business imperative, engrained in our DNA. Safety and security are the most important aspects of it, and so they remain our highest priorities in everything we do. Achieving this milestone in so little time in our journey of less than three years is a testament to our commitment to delivering a safe and seamless flying experience to millions of our customers.”



The IATA Operational Safety Audit of Vistara was conducted from August 28, 2017 to September 1, 2017. Inclusion of the airline in the list of operators to have completed the IOSA means the recognition of Vistara by the global aviation industry as a safe and secure airline that meets the strictest international requirements. The total accident rate for IOSA carriers between 2011 and 2015 was 3.3 times lower than the rate for non-IOSA operators. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter