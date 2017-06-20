 
Tuesday, 20 June, 2017, 16 : 00 PM [IST]

Vistara increases Delhi-Bengaluru flights to 5 times daily
By TBM Staff | New Delhi
In celebration of the second anniversary of its service on the route, Vistara introduced two additional daily return flights between Delhi and Bengaluru. With the addition, Vistara now flies five times return daily (four times on Sundays) between the two cities, taking the count of weekly flights on the route (both ways) to 68.

Elaborating on this, Sanjiv Kapoor, Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer, Vistara, said, “In a short time Vistara has emerged as the airline of choice for corporate customers, and the increase in frequency from 3 to 5 flights daily each way between Delhi and Bengaluru is in response to their request for more Vistara flights between these cities. Not only will these flights help us meet the needs of our frequent flyers, it will also attract those wanting to fly us more often. Bengaluru is a key market for Vistara, and we intend to add more flights there over time, slots permitting.”
 
