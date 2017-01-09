Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Vistara increases frequency to Pune on its 2nd Anniversary Vistara, a full service airline by Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines celebrates two years of successful operations. Based on customers’ demand, Vistara increased its frequency between Delhi and Pune, starting today, to twice a day. The airline now offers a daily morning and evening departure from Delhi, except on Saturdays.



With a rapidly growing network that connects 20 destinations across India and a fleet of 13 A320s, serving more than 500 flights a week at present, Vistara boasts of having grown significantly in the last two years in its commitment to redefine the air travel experience in India.



Sharing its success and happiness, Vistara, in association with the NGO, Round Table India, took off with a group of less-privileged children and enabled a ‘Flight of Fantasy’ for them to Ahmedabad, giving wings to their aspirations and adding memories of a lifetime to their childhood. The children had a day packed with fun-filled and educational activities in Ahmedabad, where they visited the Gandhi Ashram, play-acted the professions of their dreams at Kankaria Kids City and went on a boat ride to have the time of their lives.



Going further ahead in its commitment to give back to the society, Vistara employees are contributing towards an education fund that will be given to the airline’s NGO partner, Salaam Balak Trust, which works for the homeless and street children in New Delhi.



To celebrate the momentous milestone with its customers, Vistara has curated an exclusive menu of delectable desserts like Banana & Praline Bavarois and Toasted Almond & Chocolate Parfait, which is being served on especially designed tray mats and boxes with the heartfelt gratitude.



Commenting on the joyous occasion, Phee Teik Yeoh, CEO, Vistara said, “We complete two years today and we are still as excited as we were on the day Vistara was born! It is extremely heartening to see that we have carved a niche for ourselves in the Indian aviation industry with our extraordinary products and services. Together with my entire team, I say a big ‘thank you’ to each and every customer and trade partner of ours, who has believed in us and helped us become stronger and more confident. It has been a challenging, yet extremely satisfying journey so far, and we promise to continue offering a seamless, world-class flying experience to our customers.”



Over the last one year, Vistara has grown by more than 50% in terms of its weekly frequencies by adding four aircraft and eight new destinations to its network. The airline has flown over 3.5 million customers.

