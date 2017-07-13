Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Vistara introduces check-in & baggage drop facilities at Airport Express Metro Line in Delhi Vistara, a full service carrier, joined hands with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and Delhi International Airport (DIAL) to introduce check-in and baggage drop facilities at the New Delhi station of the Delhi Metro Airport Express Line. The service is available starting to offer enhanced convenience and seamless travel experience to Vistara customers.



Speaking on the occasion, Phee Teik Yeoh, CEO, Vistara, said, “At Vistara, our efforts constantly revolve around delighting our customers with a seamless and personalised flying experience not only in the air but also on the ground. Our partnership with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and Delhi International Airport (DIAL) adds to the multiple check-in options we offer to our customers. This will allow our customers to breeze through the check-in process at any of the Airport Express Line metro stations in Delhi with the same efficiency as they experience at the airport.”



Vistara customers can check-in with great ease from two to 12 hours prior to their flight’s schedule departure at the New Delhi station of the Airport Express Line Metro, which is also conveniently connected to the New Delhi Railway Station of the Indian Railways network. Those already checked-in using the web or Vistara’s mobile app can simply drop their baggage at the counter and head to the airport directly. Vistara uses secured Baggage Handling System (BHS) to transfer the baggage to the airport terminal efficiently.



The Airport Express Line of the Delhi Metro runs every 10-15 minutes and takes passengers to Terminal 3 of Delhi's IGI Airport within 18-20 minutes, helping time-constrained passengers beat the traffic on roads.



