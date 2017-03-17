Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Vistara partners Airbus for pilot training at Airbus India Training Centre Vistara today signed a five-year agreement with Airbus Group India Private Limited to provide training services to Vistara pilots for the A320 type aircraft. Through this partnership Vistara pilots will gain significantly from Airbus’ world-class training methodologies and systems.



The two companies inked the agreement at the launch of Airbus India Training Centre (AITC) in New Delhi, which brings state-of-the-art technology to India for the training of flight crew. The AITC is equipped with the latest software that accurately simulates the aircraft handling characteristics and system responses, ensuring Vistara pilots are well trained and become more proficient with global standards.



Commenting on the partnership, Phee Teik Yeoh, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, “We’re delighted to join hands with Airbus at the launch of its first training centre in India. As India gears up to become the world’s third largest aviation market, it is imperative to have adequate world-class training facilities to ensure a steady pipeline of proficient pilots. This partnership underlines our uncompromising commitment to uphold the highest of safety standards and operational excellence.”



"We are honoured to have Vistara as the first customer for the Airbus India Training Centre. We will start training their pilots when the centre becomes operational end-2018. Our success is tied to the success of our customers and one way we contribute to that is by offering them our services like flight training," said Dr. Srinivasan Dwarakanath, President, Commercial Aircraft, Airbus in India.



