Vistara receives its first A320neo Delhi-based full-service carrier Vistara has received its first A320neo. The delivery is the first of seven aircraft to be leased from BOC Aviation. The aircraft sports a unique A320neo Vistara star symbol livery on its underbelly, stated a release. The CFM powered aircraft is configured in a three class layout with 158 seats (8 business class, 24 premium and 126 economy class). Vistara has taken inputs from its growing number of frequent fliers and redesigned the cabin with even more comfort and features such as mood lighting and increased seat pitch.



Currently, Vistara operates 13 A320 aircraft on domestic routes in India. The increased range of the NEO provides greater reach as Vistara spreads its wings internationally in the future.

The A320neo Family incorporates the latest technologies including new generation engines and Sharklets, which together deliver more than 15% fuel and CO2 savings from day one and 20% by 2020 as well as 50% noise reduction. With more than 5,000 orders received from 92 customers since its launch in 2010, the A320neo Family has captured some 60% share of the market. With this delivery, Airbus has delivered more than 110 A320neo aircraft to 24 operators.



