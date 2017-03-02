Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Vistara to hire SIA executive to help set up international operations As per the Hindustan Times, Vistara, the full-service airline run by a joint venture between the Tata group and Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA), is hiring a senior executive from its partner to help set up its international operations. Singapore Airlines’ Basil Kwauk, who has more than 20 years’ of experience in flying and operations, is expected to join Vistara around May, a person aware of the development said on condition of anonymity. His exact designation at Vistara could not be ascertained. “Long-haul flying is their (Singapore Airlines) expertise. So it should not be surprising,” the person said, adding there was no need for Vistara to hire external consultants for advising the firm on its international plans because of Singapore Airline’s extensive experience in the field.



Phee Teik Yeoh, CEO, Vistara, also worked with Singapore Airlines, which owns 49% in the Indian company, prior to his current assignment. Vistara declined to comment. The move comes as Vistara is set to present its final plan to fly overseas to the company’s board. The presentation will include issues such as route network planning, economics and plane options, the person said. The approvals have been running late partly because of the abrupt removal of Tata Sons Ltd chairman Cyrus Mistry in October and the subsequent fourmonth-long search for the next group chief.



After Vistara’s board approves the mandate, the new Tata Sons chairman, N Chandrasekaran, will have to sign off on the proposal. Vistara officials have already held introductory meetings with Chandrasekaran after he took over. Yeoh said in November the infusion of funds into Vistara will exceed the INR 620 crore put in by its investors in the past three years. The airline is estimated to report a loss in 2017-18 too, according to aviation consulting firm CAPA.



Vistara has authorised as hare capital of about INR 1,500 crore, according to documents submitted by the airline to the ministry of corporate affairs. The airline has a 3% domestic market share with a fleet of 13 Airbus A320 planes. It is expected to complete the mandatory 20-aircraft fleet by next year after which it can fly abroad, competing with Air India Ltd and Jet Airways and other foreign airlines. In preparation, the airline is conducting an international safety audit and exploring tie-ups with foreign airlines.



