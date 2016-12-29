Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Vistara to offer ‘Through Check-in’ to International travellers Vistara announced an Inter-Airline Through Check-in (IATCI) partnership with Air France, KLM and Japan Airlines. The partnership enables customers to enjoy a 'Through Check-in' facility when connecting to or from a domestic Vistara flight in India and more than 100 countries across the globe on these airlines. Customers can now get their boarding passes at the first point of departure for all the travel sectors, both domestic and international, that are on the booking with their baggage checked through to their final destination.



The new partnership comes in addition to an existing through check-in agreement Vistara has with Singapore Airlines and SilkAir that allows this comfort and ease to their connecting passengers.



Speaking on the partnership, Sanjiv Kapoor, Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer, Vistara, said, “The through check-in facility will offer great convenience to customers connecting from domestic routes on Vistara to our foreign airline partners, while allowing inbound passengers to seamlessly ‘fly the new feeling’ on Vistara on their domestic onward flight. We are delighted to partner with leading global airlines Air France, KLM and Japan Airlines, in addition to our existing partnership with Singapore Airlines and SilkAir, and look forward to working together in providing a hassle-free air travel experience to our joint customers.”



Passengers connecting from international flights to a domestic flight in India will also have their bags tagged all the way to the final destination, but will be required to claim their baggage at the first port of entry in India and drop it off to Vistara at the luggage transfer counter after clearing customs.



