Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION WAI and Shaesta Waiz encourage women to opt for career in aviation industry Women in Aviation International (WAI) (India Chapter), witnessed the momentous journey of pilot Shaesta Waiz to promote STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) curriculum in India and to encourage the next generation to take aviation as a preferred career at The Leela, Mumbai. The gathering was addressed by Radha Bhatia, President, WAI (India Chapter), Noopurr R Chablani, Secretary, WAI (India Chapter) along with Kiranjeet Jain, Commercial Director, Air Asia India.



Shaesta Waiz became an inspiration for women around the world when she started Dreams Soar, that aimed to let women feel liberated to achieve their dreams regardless of the challenges and traditions they face. Dream Soar is a registered non-profit organisation in United States which was inaugurated on July 9, 2016. This initiative has been taken to embrace the solution for motivating and empowering women to pursue careers in STEM. Waiz addressed the gathering consisting of NCC cadets and motivated them to pursue their dreams. She talked about her journey from a refugee camp till a cockpit and encouraged all girls to aim for the skies.



