Uncertainties galore in India’s ‘Paradise Unexplored’

While in the political sense, the North East is a geographical
region comprising the seven sisters - Arunachal Pradesh,
Manipur, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura - and
Sikkim, from a tourism region stand point, the North Eastern region
refers to the easternmost region of India comprising the contiguous
seven sister States, Sikkim, and parts of North Bengal (districts of
Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Koch Bihar). The region is blessed with
nature’s bounty in terms of beautiful landscape, mountain ranges,
forests with rich flora and fauna, indigenous tribes and their rich
culture and heritage, an amalgam which can enthrall leisure and
adventure seekers alike. The whole region is a mystical space as it
falls in the Indian Himalayan Region. Geographically, North East is
the true frontier region as it has over 2000 km of common borders with
Bhutan, Bangladesh, China, Myanmar and Nepal.
The region is considered a geographic gateway for much of India’s
flora and fauna and harbours exceptional biodiversity and has
relatively complex bio-geography. Roughly, the region contains more
than one-third of the country’s total biodiversity. Besides representing
the Himalayan Biodiversity Hotspot, the region also represents an
important part of the Indo-Burma (Myanmar) global biodiversity
hotspot, amongst the 34 recognised global biodiversity hotspots.
Despite all these advantages, the region remained aloof from the
mainstream for a very long time because of numerous reasons. Lack
of proper knowledge about the region and its rich diversity and issues
of proper connectivity kept the region largely cut off from the rest
of the country. It was in 1996, the Indian government announced
a ‘New initiative for North East Region’ as part of integrating it
with the mainstream. Many policy support initiatives followed. All
departments of the government were asked to dedicate ten per cent
of their annual budget for North East and a dedicated department
was created to monitor it. The present government has gone one step
ahead and assigned special task to all Ministers to visit North East
region to understand the developmental needs of the region.
Considering the eco-sensitivity and fragility of the Himalayan region
where mega manufacturing industries are a big no-no, Tourism has
been identified as an activity which could deliver economic development
and generate employment for the people. With this focus, various
initiatives have been taken to promote North East as a destination for
travel both within the country as well as in the international market.
The Ministry of Tourism, Government of India has already organised
three International Travel Marts dedicated for the region since 2013.
This has benefited the region to a certain extent if the international
arrival figures to the region are anything to be believed. But, it is a
fact that we haven’t even scratched the surface considering the vast
potential for tourism in the region.
Stakeholders’ speak
While everybody is excited about the vast potential for tourism in
the region, they rue and lament about the lack of infrastructure and
other regulatory issues which make the march difficult for the sector.
The constraints are many - Lack of infrastructure; communication
bottlenecks; geographical isolation; ethnic clashes leading to political
instability; growth of insurgent activities; absence of leadership and
entrepreneurship ability, the list goes on. “The North East is a very diverse
region and is largely plagued by connectivity and infrastructure
issues, as a result of which, despite being endowed with rich natural
beauty, the flow of tourists in the region is restricted. Guwahati, the
capital of Assam is fairly well connected and there are a number of
good hotels there. A few branded chains are also on the anvil. Similarly,
Gangtok in Sikkim too, has some good properties,” informs Navin
Suchanti, Managing Director, Sinclairs Hotels.
India Tourism has indeed been upbeat and supportive about travel
into North East and its tourism potential. However, while any place
can seem impressive in brochures, when it comes to ground realities,
infrastructure is one of the biggest reasons the region is not developing.
Bjorn Noel DeNiese, Director, Mayfair Spa Resort & Casino, Gangtok
opines “Air connectivity is improving and the rail service from
Arunachal has been of some respite but connectivity is still at least
15 years behind the rest of the country. Road conditions and highways
connecting these regions aren’t something we can showcase yet, but
if developed can be amongst the most scenic and interesting in this
Asian subcontinent,” he stated. Organising trade fairs in the region
at present, is not the best idea, he observes, as we will be showcasing
incomplete products to the world.
Tourism in the North East is largely confined to few states or
destinations. “Darjeeling area of West Bengal and Sikkim are fastest growing destinations in the region, because of the proactive government
measures and largely peaceful socio-political climate. Darjeeling has
been booming ever since Gorkhaland problem subsided. Shillong is also
doing pretty well,” informs MP Agrawal, Managing Director, Central
Hotel. The region hasn’t been able to attract inbound tourists because
of issues related to connectivity, visibility, etc. What is sustaining
the tourism industry in the region is domestic tourism. Sikkim had
the highest foreign tourist footprint in the region with 31,698 as per
the India Tourism statistics for 2013 and Mizoram, the lowest at
mere 800.
“The marketing support for North East has helped to boost the tourism
in this region. The local government needs to work on a comprehensive
strategy in order to boost the tourism as the rich beauty, exotic flora and
fauna and diversity in culture are the invaluable assets of North East
which still needs to be explored,” says Sunil Sikka, Head - Business
and Market Development, WelcomHeritage Hotels.
North East region offers immense opportunities for hotels in terms
of both business as well as leisure tourism. North East India still is an
untapped market, says Sarbendra Sarkar, Chairman and Managing
Director, Cygnett Hotels & Resorts. “With the young generation of
tourists preferring adventure tourism, the region has a great potential.
The market is still largely untapped by branded hotels. The current
demand is largely taken care of by local hotels. There is great potential
to set up resorts and economy hotels,” he added.
Hotel Investments
Except for Guwahati where there has been major hotel developments
of late and presence of international brands, the hospitality industry in
rest of the North East is dominated by and large by local players with
smaller inventories ranging from five to 50 rooms. Shortage of big land
parcels at ideal locations, land ownership issues and issues related
with logistics, etc. are prohibitive for genuine investors. Highlighting
the issue, Suchanti said, “In most states, except the locals, any
other Indian cannot purchase land. This is a major impediment. It
is indeed ironical that all Indians cannot own landed assets in many
of the North Eastern states. This is an archival situation and must
change. The people living in North Eastern region cannot be deprived
of development.”
Presently, there seems to be a mismatch in the demand and supply
in the North East market as far as hotels are concerned. Generally
being first generation entrepreneurs in the hospitality business,
hotels are not professionally developed. The curiosity about the region
brings in a few but the services and facilities still leave much to be
desired, says DeNiese of Mayfair Hotels. “Investment opportunities
are good in the region. However, it has to go hand in hand with
infrastructure development from the government. Sikkim as a state
has indeed benefitted thanks to the arrival of the Mayfair Group
about six years ago is the only five-star deluxe in the North-East.
The casino business has also supported tourism in the region and the
economic benefit has primarily overflowed to not just Gangtok but
previously lesser known regions of Sikkim such as Lachung, Lachen,
Pelling, etc.,” he added.
Investment opportunities in the region are very good and there
have been increasing number of tie ups between local owners and
established chains are happening of late, agrees Swarup Datta,
Regional Director - North East, Sarovar Hotels and Resorts. The
challenges according to Datta are related to connectivity, which is
vital for tourism development and manpower issues. “If you bring in
people from outside to work, there is a friction with the local population,
who see them as someone stealing the jobs meant for them. Political
instability in the region especially Assam, Mizoram, Nagaland and
Arunachal Pradesh also pose challenges for tourism,” he points out.
Sarkar also highlighted similar issues which deter investors from
the region. “Lack of proper infrastructure had kept investors away
from the region. There are other challenges like constraint in land
acquisition, availability of adequate power, transport and logistics,
financing facility, skilled labour, marketing, security concerns and
political environment,” he stated.
Adding to the challenges are basic facilities like water supply, power,
good roads, etc. “It is difficult to deal with the diversity of the region
and tribal culture. North East is prone to heavy monsoon that leaves
a toll on the condition of roads which require high maintenance on
regular basis. Also, the cost of delivery of services to these regions is
high. These key challenges are keeping the investors away from the
region,” informs Sikka. “Shortage of potable water is a major issue
across the region. Power is scarce and the power tariff is exorbitantly
high, almost 15 per cent more compared to other regions, all of which
adds up to the operational cost for hotel operators,” informs Agarwal.
Incentives
Although the central government had announced capital subsidy and
other incentives for industrial development under North East
Industrial and Investment Promotion Policy 2007 (NIIPP) for
investors, there have been inordinate delays in processing the
applications and delivery of incentives to investors in the tourism
and hospitality sectors. The Department of Industries, Government
of India had notified 30 per cent capital subsidy on capital investments
in various industrial sectors including hospitality in April 2007 to
accelerate industrial development in the region. The hotel associations
have taken up the issue recently with the central government. “The
project cost in the North East is exorbitantly high considering the
material cost, labour cost, etc. Lot of investors invested their money
expecting 30 per cent capital subsidy from the government. The
members of Hotel and Restaurant Association of Eastern India
(HRAEI) are suffering due to inordinate delay in finalising their
legitimate financial claims under this policy. The 30 per cent subsidy
under NIIPP was a kind of sovereign guarantee. If sovereign
guarantee becomes so weak, it will reflect badly on the government,”
said Sudesh Poddar, President, HRAEI