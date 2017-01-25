|
Wednesday, 25 January, 2017, 17 : 00 PM [IST]
Bali and Goa most popular among Indians: TripAdvisor
TripAdvisor revealed the top 10 most popular international and domestic destinations for Indian travellers this winter along with the average one-week costs for hotels, airfare, meals and attractions. The seasonal report will also help travellers discover winter savings at these destinations by highlighting the least expensive week to visit, as well as highly-rated value hotels bookable on TripAdvisor.
“Planning a holiday especially in the peak season can prove to be an expensive affair. However, with advance planning and flexible travel dates Indian holiday goers can avoid breaking the bank this winter. Travellers can compare and book top rated hotels and attractions on TripAdvisor and according to our research save up to 17% by visiting during the least expensive week for the preferred destinations” said Nikhil Ganju, Country Manager, TripAdvisor India.
Go Global
Among the international destinations, Bali emerged as the most popular this winter according to TripAdvisor search data, followed by Dubai and Phuket. Beach destinations are dominating the list for Indian travellers who are seeking some sun to escape the winter. Among all the destinations, travellers can make maximum savings for Koh Samui (INR 20,104 i.e. 17%) by booking the least expensive week.
Where to go and when in India
For those planning a winter holiday in India, Goa is the most popular destination with an average cost of INR 64,609 for a week, followed by Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Munnar with an average price of INR 92,356 and INR 69,649 respectively.
Top 10 International Winter Destinations with Average Winter Costs and Savings
|Most Popular Destinations
|Avg. Nightly Hotel Rate
|Avg. Flight Cost
|Avg. Meal Cost
|Avg. Tour / Activity Cost
|Avg. Cost of a One-Week Winter Trip*
|Least Exp. Week cost
|Least Exp. Week*
|Saving made by travelling in least expensive week
|Bali
|5,575
|39,160
|1,203
|4,567
|1,03,443
|96,321
|13-Feb-17
|7,122
|Dubai
|10,788
|23,918
|2,626
|7,881
|1,54,587
|1,39,418
|05-Dec-16
|15,169
|Phuket
|5,818
|28,737
|1,281
|5,300
|96,373
|87,744
|13-Feb-17
|8,629
|Singapore
|7,575
|27,869
|1,889
|4,478
|1,20,556
|1,15,356
|28-Nov-16
|5,199
|Mauritius
|17,360
|54,042
|1,620
|5,523
|2,09,574
|1,91,872
|28-Nov-16
|17,703
|Bangkok
|3,805
|23,880
|1,511
|4,380
|82,254
|79,642
|20-Feb-17
|2,613
|Krabi Town
|5,242
|31,275
|869
|3,818
|86,210
|79,722
|13-Feb-17
|6,488
|Pattaya
|3,304
|23,879
|1,290
|3,011
|74,090
|69,991
|20-Feb-17
|4,099
|Ko Samui
|7,038
|46,546
|1,072
|3,719
|1,18,323
|98,219
|28-Nov-16
|20,104
|Ao Nang
|5,189
|31,275
|943
|3,290
|87,408
|80,885
|13-Feb-17
|6,523
|*All figures above in INR
*please note that tour prices are not reflected in the average cost of one-week, least expensive week and savings
Top 10 Domestic Winter Destinations with Average Winter Costs and Savings
| Most Popular Destinations
| Avg. Nightly Hotel Rate
| Avg. Flight Cost
| Avg. Meal Cost
| Avg.Tour / Activity Cost
| Avg. Cost of a One-Week Winter Trip*
| Least Exp. Week cost
| Least Exp. Week*
| Saving made by travelling in least expensive week
| Goa
| 6,018
| 9,889
| 1,071
| 4,462
| 64,609
| 60,542
| 05-Dec-16
| 4,067
| Andaman and Nicobar Islands
| 6,261
| 7,389
| 2,311
| NA
| 92,356
| 88,587
| 30-Jan-17
| 3,770
| Munnar
| 5,262
| 7,389
| 1,562
| 4,449
| 69,649
| 66,084
| 13-Feb-17
| 3,565
| Udaipur
| 5,683
| 11,548
| 885
| 3,952
| 58,365
| 55,142
| 06-Feb-17
| 3,223
| Jaipur
| 5,043
| 10,107
| 1,069
| 5,384
| 57,738
| 53,750
| 12-Dec-16
| 3,988
| Manali
| 3,441
| 7,389
| 1,954
| 5,932
| 65,112
| 63,272
| 12-Dec-16
| 1,839
| Puri
| 4,224
| 7,389
| 868
| NA
| 47,795
| 43,597
| 13-Feb-17
| 4,198
| Mumbai (Bombay)
| 6,227
| 7,389
| 1,396
| 4,698
| 72,898
| 69,469
| 19-Dec-16
| 3,429
| New Delhi
| 3,804
| 7,721
| 1,545
| 4,609
| 59,070
| 57,143
| 19-Dec-16
| 1,927
| Shimla
| 4,558
| 7,389
| 1,370
| 2,054
| 60,670
| 57,097
| 05-Dec-16
| 3,573
|*All figures above in INR
*please note that flight ticket prices and tour prices are not reflected in the - average cost of one-week, least expensive week, and savings
*Source: TripAdvisor log files, average monthly unique visitors, Q3 2016
**Source: comScore Media Metrix for TripAdvisor Sites, worldwide, July 2016
