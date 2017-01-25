Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Data & Analysis Details DATA & ANALYSIS Bali and Goa most popular among Indians: TripAdvisor Bali and Goa most popular among Indians: TripAdvisor TripAdvisor revealed the top 10 most popular international and domestic destinations for Indian travellers this winter along with the average one-week costs for hotels, airfare, meals and attractions. The seasonal report will also help travellers discover winter savings at these destinations by highlighting the least expensive week to visit, as well as highly-rated value hotels bookable on TripAdvisor.



“Planning a holiday especially in the peak season can prove to be an expensive affair. However, with advance planning and flexible travel dates Indian holiday goers can avoid breaking the bank this winter. Travellers can compare and book top rated hotels and attractions on TripAdvisor and according to our research save up to 17% by visiting during the least expensive week for the preferred destinations” said Nikhil Ganju, Country Manager, TripAdvisor India.



Go Global

Among the international destinations, Bali emerged as the most popular this winter according to TripAdvisor search data, followed by Dubai and Phuket. Beach destinations are dominating the list for Indian travellers who are seeking some sun to escape the winter. Among all the destinations, travellers can make maximum savings for Koh Samui (INR 20,104 i.e. 17%) by booking the least expensive week.



Where to go and when in India

For those planning a winter holiday in India, Goa is the most popular destination with an average cost of INR 64,609 for a week, followed by Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Munnar with an average price of INR 92,356 and INR 69,649 respectively.





Top 10 International Winter Destinations with Average Winter Costs and Savings Most Popular Destinations Avg. Nightly Hotel Rate Avg. Flight Cost Avg. Meal Cost Avg. Tour / Activity Cost Avg. Cost of a One-Week Winter Trip* Least Exp. Week cost Least Exp. Week* Saving made by travelling in least expensive week Bali 5,575 39,160 1,203 4,567 1,03,443 96,321 13-Feb-17 7,122 Dubai 10,788 23,918 2,626 7,881 1,54,587 1,39,418 05-Dec-16 15,169 Phuket 5,818 28,737 1,281 5,300 96,373 87,744 13-Feb-17 8,629 Singapore 7,575 27,869 1,889 4,478 1,20,556 1,15,356 28-Nov-16 5,199 Mauritius 17,360 54,042 1,620 5,523 2,09,574 1,91,872 28-Nov-16 17,703 Bangkok 3,805 23,880 1,511 4,380 82,254 79,642 20-Feb-17 2,613 Krabi Town 5,242 31,275 869 3,818 86,210 79,722 13-Feb-17 6,488 Pattaya 3,304 23,879 1,290 3,011 74,090 69,991 20-Feb-17 4,099 Ko Samui 7,038 46,546 1,072 3,719 1,18,323 98,219 28-Nov-16 20,104 Ao Nang 5,189 31,275 943 3,290 87,408 80,885 13-Feb-17 6,523 *All figures above in INR

*please note that tour prices are not reflected in the average cost of one-week, least expensive week and savings







Top 10 Domestic Winter Destinations with Average Winter Costs and Savings Most Popular Destinations Avg. Nightly Hotel Rate Avg. Flight Cost Avg. Meal Cost Avg.Tour / Activity Cost Avg. Cost of a One-Week Winter Trip* Least Exp. Week cost Least Exp. Week* Saving made by travelling in least expensive week Goa 6,018 9,889 1,071 4,462 64,609 60,542 05-Dec-16 4,067 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6,261 7,389 2,311 NA 92,356 88,587 30-Jan-17 3,770 Munnar 5,262 7,389 1,562 4,449 69,649 66,084 13-Feb-17 3,565 Udaipur 5,683 11,548 885 3,952 58,365 55,142 06-Feb-17 3,223 Jaipur 5,043 10,107 1,069 5,384 57,738 53,750 12-Dec-16 3,988 Manali 3,441 7,389 1,954 5,932 65,112 63,272 12-Dec-16 1,839 Puri 4,224 7,389 868 NA 47,795 43,597 13-Feb-17 4,198 Mumbai (Bombay) 6,227 7,389 1,396 4,698 72,898 69,469 19-Dec-16 3,429 New Delhi 3,804 7,721 1,545 4,609 59,070 57,143 19-Dec-16 1,927 Shimla 4,558 7,389 1,370 2,054 60,670 57,097 05-Dec-16 3,573 *All figures above in INR

*please note that flight ticket prices and tour prices are not reflected in the - average cost of one-week, least expensive week, and savings

*Source: TripAdvisor log files, average monthly unique visitors, Q3 2016

**Source: comScore Media Metrix for TripAdvisor Sites, worldwide, July 2016

