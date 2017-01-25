 
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Advisory Board  |  Archives  |  Feedback  
Trade News
Inbound/ Domestic News
Outbound News
 
Home Data & Analysis Details

DATA & ANALYSIS

Wednesday, 25 January, 2017, 17 : 00 PM [IST]

Bali and Goa most popular among Indians: TripAdvisor
Bali and Goa most popular among Indians: TripAdvisor
TripAdvisor revealed the top 10 most popular international and domestic destinations for Indian travellers this winter along with the average one-week costs for hotels, airfare, meals and attractions. The seasonal report will also help travellers discover winter savings at these destinations by highlighting the least expensive week to visit, as well as highly-rated value hotels bookable on TripAdvisor.

“Planning a holiday especially in the peak season can prove to be an expensive affair. However, with advance planning and flexible travel dates Indian holiday goers can avoid breaking the bank this winter. Travellers can compare and book top rated hotels and attractions on TripAdvisor and according to our research save up to 17% by visiting during the least expensive week for the preferred destinations” said Nikhil Ganju, Country Manager, TripAdvisor India.

Go Global
Among the international destinations, Bali emerged as the most popular this winter according to TripAdvisor search data, followed by Dubai and Phuket. Beach destinations are dominating the list for Indian travellers who are seeking some sun to escape the winter. Among all the destinations, travellers can make maximum savings for Koh Samui (INR 20,104 i.e. 17%) by booking the least expensive week.

Where to go and when in India
For those planning a winter holiday in India, Goa is the most popular destination with an average cost of INR 64,609 for a week, followed by Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Munnar with an average price of INR 92,356 and INR 69,649 respectively.



Top 10 International Winter Destinations with Average Winter Costs and Savings
Most Popular Destinations Avg. Nightly Hotel Rate Avg. Flight Cost Avg. Meal Cost Avg. Tour / Activity Cost Avg. Cost of a One-Week Winter Trip* Least Exp. Week cost Least Exp. Week* Saving made by travelling in least expensive week
Bali 5,575 39,160 1,203 4,567 1,03,443 96,321 13-Feb-17 7,122
Dubai 10,788 23,918 2,626 7,881 1,54,587 1,39,418 05-Dec-16 15,169
Phuket 5,818 28,737 1,281 5,300 96,373 87,744 13-Feb-17 8,629
Singapore 7,575 27,869 1,889 4,478 1,20,556 1,15,356 28-Nov-16 5,199
Mauritius 17,360 54,042 1,620 5,523 2,09,574 1,91,872 28-Nov-16 17,703
Bangkok 3,805 23,880 1,511 4,380 82,254 79,642 20-Feb-17 2,613
Krabi Town 5,242 31,275 869 3,818 86,210 79,722 13-Feb-17 6,488
Pattaya 3,304 23,879 1,290 3,011 74,090 69,991 20-Feb-17 4,099
Ko Samui 7,038 46,546 1,072 3,719 1,18,323 98,219 28-Nov-16 20,104
Ao Nang 5,189 31,275 943 3,290 87,408 80,885 13-Feb-17 6,523
*All figures above in INR
*please note that tour prices are not reflected in the average cost of one-week, least expensive week and savings




Top 10 Domestic Winter Destinations with Average Winter Costs and Savings
Most Popular Destinations Avg. Nightly Hotel Rate Avg. Flight Cost Avg. Meal Cost Avg.Tour / Activity Cost Avg. Cost of a One-Week Winter Trip* Least Exp. Week cost Least Exp. Week* Saving made by travelling in least expensive week
Goa 6,018 9,889 1,071 4,462 64,609 60,542 05-Dec-16 4,067
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6,261 7,389 2,311 NA 92,356 88,587 30-Jan-17 3,770
Munnar 5,262 7,389 1,562 4,449 69,649 66,084 13-Feb-17 3,565
Udaipur 5,683 11,548 885 3,952 58,365 55,142 06-Feb-17 3,223
Jaipur 5,043 10,107 1,069 5,384 57,738 53,750 12-Dec-16 3,988
Manali 3,441 7,389 1,954 5,932 65,112 63,272 12-Dec-16 1,839
Puri 4,224 7,389 868 NA 47,795 43,597 13-Feb-17 4,198
Mumbai (Bombay) 6,227 7,389 1,396 4,698 72,898 69,469 19-Dec-16 3,429
New Delhi 3,804 7,721 1,545 4,609 59,070 57,143 19-Dec-16 1,927
Shimla 4,558 7,389 1,370 2,054 60,670 57,097 05-Dec-16 3,573
*All figures above in INR
*please note that flight ticket prices and tour prices are not reflected in the - average cost of one-week, least expensive week, and savings
*Source: TripAdvisor log files, average monthly unique visitors, Q3 2016
**Source: comScore Media Metrix for TripAdvisor Sites, worldwide, July 2016
 
Post Your commentsPOST YOUR COMMENT
Comments
* Name :      
* Email :    
  Website :  
     
Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.
Enter your e-mail ID for our
Weekly e-Newsletter
   
HOME    ABOUT US    CONTACT US    DISCLAIMER    SITE MAP    ARCHIVES
© Copyright 2015 Saffron Synergies Pvt Ltd