|
|
|
|
|
|
Monday, 13 February, 2017, 14 : 19 PM [IST]
|
‘Business Travel in India’ Emerging Trends & Opportunities
|
FCM Travel Solutions & KPMG released a White Paper on “Business
Travel in India” Emerging Trends & Opportunities. Providing a
definitive look at business traveller spend & behaviour, the report
predicts business travel spending in India to rise by 12% over the
next 5 years. India is currently ranked amongst the top 10 business
travel markets with a spend of USD 29.6 billion in 2015. TravelBiz
Monitor presents highlights.
|
|
FCM Travel Solutions and KPMG
released industry first insights via a
white paper titled “Business Travel in
India” Emerging Trends & Opportunities. With
business travel rapidly evolving, and travel
gradually emerging as the second-largest area
of controllable business spend for corporates,
the paper delivers a comprehensive look at
where and how business travellers in India are
spending. The report also details business travel
spending in top 15 countries across multiple
sectors over a period of five years. India is all
poised to lead this growth and accordingly by
2030 business travel spending in India will have
trebled from the present levels. Asia has become
the world’s largest business-travel market, and
trends suggest India’s significance within APAC
will only grow with time.
Business travel trends tend to ebb and flow
with economic and cultural shifts. Listed below
are some key insights from the paper including
significant research findings.
India: The next big frontier for business travel
As compared to any other country, India is
poised for phenomenal growth when it comes
to business travel. India is now a USD 30 billion
business travel market and is expected to more
than triple to USD 93 billion by 2030. In 2015,
India saw a 15% increase in business travel
spending, which will grow by a compound
annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% through 2020
to 6% by 2030. This increase in all possibility will
be greater than the increases in business travel
growth in the next 3 largest countries combined,
including South Korea, Italy and Brazil. Thirteen
years from now (by 2030), India will likely be
amongst the top 5 in business travel spending.
Moreover this stupendous growth and evolving
mix of sectors and markets brings a greater
complexity to travel.
The mix of sectors contributing to this
phenomenal growth is truly diverse with IT,
pharmaceuticals which top the list as two of the
fastest-growing sectors further complemented by
natural resources, auto and construction sectors.
Technology: The major change driver and
disruptor
The most important aspect while travelling
for business is having reliable connectivity, be
it wireless access points or smartphones that
are enabled to work in the geography one is
travelling to.
Mobile technology is having a profound
impact on business travel in India as travellers
now expect information to be at their fingertips
– anytime and anywhere. Business travellers in
India have embraced mobile and social media as a
way to connect with colleagues, clients and other
contacts. This is no surprise, since smartphones
have increased in both usage and popularity
among Indian business travellers. The data in
the paper indicates a dramatic 300% growth in
usage from INR 34 billion worth of transactions
in 2009 to INR 109 billion worth of transactions in
2014. In fact Indian travellers are most likely to be
transacting on their smartphones as this region
has consistently led the charge with smart phone
usage growing at 12% from 2014 to 2015. With
nearly 25% of mobile phone users in India owning
a smartphone/tablet, the use of these devices to
manage travel needs “on the move” including
destination research and booking management is
only expected to increase.
Business travelers achieve greater autonomy
As travel decisions clearly migrate from
corporate-travel desks into the hands of
individual travelers, companies must change
their behavior accordingly. In particular, they
need to develop a clearer understanding of the
needs of business travelers and address these
directly. Corporates now wish to offer their
employees more flexibility in managing their
travel needs. As a result, employees can adopt
mobile tools for research and booking and will no
longer have to go to a fixed internet location to
manage their travel. On their part corporates will
use data at their end intelligently to understand
traveler behavior and also encourage the use of
user generated content to improve the overall
experience.
Three distinct business traveller profiles
The paper also presents three distinct business
traveller profiles i.e. Hi - Fliers, The Compliant
and The Budget Traveller, in the Indian context.
As such, the data makes both KPMG and FCM
Travel Solutions uniquely qualified to provide
a very comprehensive perspective. These
three personas essentially transform data and
numbers into real, relatable, and understandable
characters, with varied business travel styles,
needs and expectations.
According to Jaideep Ghosh, Partner and
Head, Transport, Leisure and Sports, KPMG
in India, “Despite some recent economic
speedbumps, the business travel market remains
incredibly robust and dynamic with a number
of countries such as India, China, Germany
and Canada, growing at a remarkable rate.
The report predicts that India will emerge as a
leader in business travel spending over the next
decade or so. In fact when one looks at India, one
sees one of the highest growth rates in business
travel in the entire world. If India continues on
that trend, in another 15-20 years, it will surpass
the U.S. as well and be second only to China. In
fact India is statistically where China was close
to 15 years back. It is clearly a story that no one
is talking about yet, but it bears watching. On
the horizon, we’ve identified trends, sectors and
specifically markets prime amongst them being
India that are seeing extraordinary growth and
could very well turn into the potential business
travel markets of the future.”
In the words of Rakshit Desai, Managing
Director, Flight Centre Travel Group – India,
“In order to understand how emerging trends
will impact business travel programs in the
near future, it is first important to understand
the perspective of business travellers today.
Consequently for corporates, managing business
travel is becoming increasingly complex, with
changing traveller preferences, integration
with mobile technology, and strategies adopted
by travel suppliers. This white paper helps
analyse the disruptive changes happening today
and forecasts how they will impact managed
travel processes, the Indian business traveller
experience and their expectations
in the near future. It also examines
the impact of technology on the way
business travellers would purchase
products and services, thereby
predicting leading trends until
2030.”
According to the paper, in 2015
India ranks as the 10th largest
business travel market in the world
spending a total of USD 29.6 billion.
Moreover it is projected to be the
most robust business travel market
in APAC over the next five years and
is estimated to grow at 12% CAGR
over that period. With its improving
economy and rising consumption,
it is no surprise then that India will
emerge as the next fastest growing
market between 2017 and 2020.
|Traveller type
| Demographic attributes
| Travel preferences and expectations
|
Hi – Fliers
|
- 35+ years
- CXO, VP level and above
- Working in large to mid
–sized companies
|
- Seamless and convenient travel
- Flying business class with lounge services at airports (incl.
chartered and private jets)
- Stay at high end 5 – 7 star rated hotels
Use luxury cab services
|
The Compliant
|
- 21 – 40 years
- Line staff
- Working in large to mid
–sized companies
|
- Convenience and value for money travellers
- Key focus is on compliance with company policies
- Fly business class or economy class depending on company policy
- Stay at 2 – 4 star rated hotels with basic amenities, internet etc.
- Standard cab services from local taxi service providers,
aggregators etc.
|
The Budget
Traveller
|
- All age groups
- Owners and/or employees
of SMEs
|
- Priority to value for money, low cost with convenience being
secondary factor in travel choices
- Fly economy class, bargain hunting key factor in airline/flight
choice
- Stay at budget – 3 star rated hotels
- Standard shared economy travel services, public/local
transportation also being used if possible to contain costs
OTHER INSGHTS
The top 15 business travel markets
The paper identifies the top 15 business
travel markets and their rapid growth
assures that these countries will define
the future of business travel
Overall projections
Overall the white paper reveals that global
business travel spending will hit USD 1.3 trillion
in 2017, with a 5% growth over 2016. Growth will
remain strong through 2020, with business travel
projected to grow at 5% from 2016 to 2020.
Regional Projections – Asia Pacific continues
to dominate
- The APAC region continues to be the
largest business travel region in the world,
comprising 37% of global business travel.
- Business travel spending in Asia Pacific
totaled USD 458 billion in 2015, and is
expected to grow at 7.8% CAGR over the
next five years. 6.5% of this total spend
came from India, while China, Japan and
South Korea accounted for nearly 90% of
the remaining spends.
- India is projected to be the most robust
business travel market in APAC over the
next five years, projected to grow at 12%
CAGR over that period.
- Currently Asia Pacific owns the largest
share of the business travel spend market
with 37% followed by North America with
25% and Western Europe with 18%.
The methodology used by KPMG includes
analysing business travel booking and expense
reporting data from its database of more than
100 corporates & small businesses and 20 users,
representing nearly 5% of business travel spend
in India.
|
Total Business Travel Spending: Top 15 markets - 2015
|Sl. No
|Country
|Business travel spend
(US$ Billion) in 2015
|CAGR (2011 -15)
in %
|CAGR (2016 - 20)
in %
|1
| China
| 291.3
| 14%
| 8%
|2
|USA
|289.8
|4%
|3%
|3
|Germany
|63.5
|6%
|7%
|4
|Japan
|62.1
|-2%
|3%
|5
|UK
|47.1
|4%
|3%
|6
|France
|37.1
|1%
|5%
|7
|South Korea
|32.6
|2%
|5%
|8
|Italy
|31.6
|-3%
|5%
|9
|Brazil
|30.5
|3%
|4%
|10
|India
|29.6
|9%
|12%
|11
|Canada
|23.1
| 2%
|8%
|12
|Australia
|21.7
|1%
|5%
|13
|Spain
|19.4
|0%
|6%
|14
| Netherlands
|18.2
|-1%
|6%
|15
|Russia
|17.2
|-4%
|5%
|
|Total – (1 to 15)
|1,014.8
|5.1%
|5.6%
|
|Global
|1,236.8
|5%
|5%
|
|Share of Top 15
|82.1%
|-
|-
|
|