Home Data & Analysis Details DATA & ANALYSIS Domestic Air Traffic Report for May 2017 by DGCA The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) analysed the air traffic data submitted by various domestic airlines for May 2017. According to the monthly traffic data, passengers carried by domestic airlines during January to May 2017 were 465.87 lakh as against 396.04 lakh during the corresponding period last year, thereby registering a growth of 17.63%. TravelBiz Monitor presents highlights.

Passenger Growth Passenger Load Factor Cancellations The overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines for May 2017 has been 0.33%. Passenger Complaints during the month During May 2017, a total of 716 passenger related complaints had been received by the scheduled domestic airlines. The number of complaints per 10,000 passengers carried for May 2017 has been around 0.70. On-Time Performance (Scheduled Domestic Airlines) On-Time Performance (OTP) of scheduled domestic airlines has been computed for four metro airports viz. Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

