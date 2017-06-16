|
Friday, 16 June, 2017, 16 : 51 PM [IST]
|
IATA Global passenger traffic data - April 2017
|
In the Global passenger traffic data results for April 2017 released by IATA, Global revenue passenger kilometres
(RPKs) grew by 10.7% year-on-year, the fastest pace in six years. Every region saw double-digit annual international
RPK growth in April with Russia posting the fastest domestic growth. TravelBiz Monitor presents highlights.
|
|
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced
RPKs rose by 10.7% compared to April 2016, which was the
fastest pace in six years. April capacity (available seat kilometers
or ASKs) increased by 7.1%, and load factor climbed 2.7 percentage
points to 82.0%- a record for the month of April.
The strong performance is supported by a pick-up in global economic
activity and lower airfares. After adjusting for inflation, the price of air
travel in the first quarter was around 10% lower than in the year-ago
period. IATA estimated that falling airfares accounted for around half the
demand growth in April. However, the cabin ban on the carriage of large
portable electronic devices (PEDs) from 10 Middle Eastern and African
airports to the US appears to have weighed down Middle East-North
America passenger traffic.
“April showed us that demand for air travel remains at very strong
levels. Nevertheless there are indications that passengers are avoiding
routes where the large PED ban is in place. As the US Department
of Homeland Security considers expanding the ban, the need to
find alternative measures to keep flying secure is critical. If the ban
were extended to Europe-to-US flights, for example, we estimate a
$1.4 billion hit on productivity. And an IATA-commissioned survey of
business travelers indicated that 15% would seek to reduce their travel
in the face of a ban,” said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s Director General
and CEO.
International Passenger Markets
April international passenger demand rose 12.5% compared to April
2016, with all regions recording double-digit year-over-year traffic
increases for the first time in 12 years. Total capacity climbed 7.7%, and
load factor climbed 3.5 percentage points to 81.5%.
- Middle Eastern carriers posted a 10.8% traffic rise in April. Capacity
rose 8.9% and load factor climbed 1.3 percentage points to 76.5%.
However, in contrast to all the other regions, the April growth rate
for Middle East airlines was slower than the five-year average
growth pace. Moreover, in seasonally-adjusted terms, the region’s
international traffic has tracked sideways since January.
- Impact of the large PED ban : The route-level data from March (the
most recent month available) show that RPKs flown by Middle East
airlines to the US fell in year-on-year terms by 2.8% for the month.
This was the first annual decline recorded for this market in at least
seven years. While traffic growth on the market segment already
was slowing, the decline is consistent with some disruption from the
PED ban that was announced 21 March, as well as a wider impact on
inbound travel to the US from the Trump Administration’s proposed
travel bans.
- European carriers saw demand rise 14.4% in April, supported by
growing momentum in the region’s economy. Comparisons with the
year-ago period are distorted partly by the disruption following the
series of terrorist attacks last year. That said, the April 2017 results
represented the fastest year-over-year growth pace since April
2011, when comparisons were heavily impacted by the Icelandic
ash cloud event in 2010 that led to the grounding of thousands of
flights in Europe. Excluding this one-off event, April’s growth rate
was the fastest in nearly 13 years. Capacity climbed 7.9% and load
factor soared 4.9 percentage points to 85.4%, which was the highest
among the regions.
- Asia-Pacific airlines’ April traffic increased 10.9% compared to the yearago
period, a 14-month high. Traffic on Asia-Europe routes continues to
recover from the terrorism-related slowdowns last year. Capacity rose
7.6% and load factor jumped 2.4 percentage points to 80.3%.
- North American airlines posted a 10.3% demand increase compared
to April a year ago. This appears to reflect a combination of the
comparatively robust economic backdrop and the strength of the US
dollar supporting outbound passenger demand. Capacity climbed
5.8%, and load factor jumped 3.3 percentage points to 81.8%.
- Latin American airlines experienced a 16.1% rise in April demand
compared to the same month last year, which was the fastest rate
for the region’s carriers since December 2011. Demand conditions
within South America are robust, although traffic on the larger
North-South America route has trended downwards in seasonallyadjusted
terms since mid-2015. Capacity rose 8.4% and load factor
surged 5.5 percentage points to 82.7%.
- African airlines’ led all regions in growth with a 17.2% traffic
increase in April, the fastest pace in more than five years. This follows
a recovery in demand on the key market to Europe. Conditions in
the continent’s two largest economies are diverging, however, with
business confidence rising in Nigeria, while political uncertainty
remains heightened in South Africa. Capacity rose just 6.1%, with
the result that load factor soared 6.9 percentage points to 72.5%,
Domestic Passenger Markets
Demand for domestic travel climbed 7.7% in April compared to April
2016, while capacity increased 6.2%, causing load factor to rise 1.2
percentage points to 83.0%. All markets reported demand increases with
the exception of Australia, which showed a 2.1% decline.
- Russia’s airlines posted the fastest year-on-year growth rate at 16.7%.
This occurred against an improving economic outlook as oil prices
have firmed, and business confidence indicators are quite high by
recent historical standards. However, capacity growth mostly kept
pace with demand and load factor was nearly flat at 78.7%.
- US domestic traffic climbed 4.7% in April, boosted by an uptick in
demand over the past few months, alongside indications of strong
consumer confidence. The domestic US load factor posted an alltime
high for the month of April of 85.6%.
